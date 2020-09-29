Capote DVD Edition [J82]

View larger $7.99 $5.99 - Select Qty - 1

In November, 1959, the shocking murder of a smalltown Kansas family captures the imagination of Truman Capote (Philip Seymour Hoffman), famed author of “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” With his childhood friend Harper Lee (Catherine Keener), writer of the soon-to-be published “To Kill a Mockingbird,” Capote sets out to investigate, winning over the locals despite his flamboyant appearance and style. When he forms a bond with the killers and their execution date nears, the writing of “In Cold Blood,” a book that will change the course of American Literature, takes a drastic toll on Capote, changing him in ways he never imagined. Stellar performances from Hoffman and Keener, as well as Academy Award(r) winner Chris Cooper (Adaptation) are why critics are calling CAPOTE a “must-see movie.”

2 Behind the Scenes Documentaries

Answered Prayers - A Documentary on Truman Capote

Philip Seymour Hoffman and Director Bennett Miller Commentary

Director Bennett Miller and Cinematographer Adam Kimmel Commentary

Mastered in High Definition

Number of Discs: 1

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Runtime: 114 min

Region: 1

Audio: 5.1 Dolby Digital

Language: English, French

Subtitles: English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, Korean, Thai, Bahasa

Cast: Allie Mickelson | Bronwen Coleman | Craig Archibald | David Wilson Barnes | Kate Shindle | Kelci Stephenson | Philip Seymour Hoffman

Directors: Bennett Miller

Project Name: Capote

Subject: Truman Capote

