Capote DVD Edition [J82]

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

In November, 1959, the shocking murder of a smalltown Kansas family captures the imagination of Truman Capote (Philip Seymour Hoffman), famed author of “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” With his childhood friend Harper Lee (Catherine Keener), writer of the soon-to-be published “To Kill a Mockingbird,” Capote sets out to investigate, winning over the locals despite his flamboyant appearance and style. When he forms a bond with the killers and their execution date nears, the writing of “In Cold Blood,” a book that will change the course of American Literature, takes a drastic toll on Capote, changing him in ways he never imagined. Stellar performances from Hoffman and Keener, as well as Academy Award(r) winner Chris Cooper (Adaptation) are why critics are calling CAPOTE a “must-see movie.”

Special Features

  • 2 Behind the Scenes Documentaries
  • Answered Prayers - A Documentary on Truman Capote
  • Philip Seymour Hoffman and Director Bennett Miller Commentary
  • Director Bennett Miller and Cinematographer Adam Kimmel Commentary
  • Mastered in High Definition

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
  • Runtime: 114 min
  • Region: 1
  • Audio: 5.1 Dolby Digital
  • Language: English, French
  • Subtitles: English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, Korean, Thai, Bahasa

Cast: Allie Mickelson | Bronwen Coleman | Craig Archibald | David Wilson Barnes | Kate Shindle | Kelci Stephenson | Philip Seymour Hoffman
Directors: Bennett Miller
Project Name: Capote
Subject: Truman Capote

