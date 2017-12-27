Detroit Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Presented by Motown Records [CD]

$11.98
$11.78
UPC: 602557898163
Part No: B002733002
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Crime | Drama | History | Suspense | Thrillers
Studio: Motown Records
Original U.S. Release: August 4, 2017
Item Release Date: September 22, 2017
Rating: R
Details
From two-time Academy Award-winning director Kathryn Bigelow and Annapurna Pictures, DETROIT captures one of the most terrifying events during the riots that took place over five tumultuous summer days in 1967.
The DETROIT Soundtrack Album represents the light amidst one of America’s darkest times by illuminating the power at the heart of the Motown, Detroit, and late sixties cultures all at once. It’s the sound of change in the face of oppression and a moment of revolution brought to life in song and on screen. The record features original architects of the immortal Motown Sound as well as a new song from GRAMMY Award-winning multiplatinum hip-hop icons The Roots entitled It Ain’t Fair (featuring Bilal).
Playlists
- If You Haven't Got Love by: The Dramatics
- Jimmy Mack by: Martha and the Vandellas
- Baby, Bunny (Sugar Honey) by: Jerry Williams Jr.
- Your Precious Love by: Marvin Gaye | Tammi Terrell
- Till Johnny Comes by: Brenda Holloway
- Rescue by: James Newton Howard
- It Ain't Fair by: Bilal | The Roots
- Devil's Gotten Into My Baby by: The Devotions
- You're the Cream of the Crop by: Lee Rogers
- All Because of You by: The Dramatics
- Alone by: James Newton Howard
- Grow by: Algee Smith
- Heaven Must Have Sent You by: The Elgins
- I Want to Talk About You by: John Coltrane
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Algee Smith | Anthony Mackie | Ben O'Toole | Chris Chalk | Jack Reynor | Jacob Latimore | John Boyega | John Krasinski | Laz Alonso | Miguel | Morgan Rae | Will Poulter | Zurin Villanueva
Directors: Kathryn Bigelow
Project Name: Detroit
Contributors: Algee Smith | Bilal | Brenda Holloway | James Newton Howard | Jerry Williams Jr. | John Coltrane | Lee Rogers | Martha and the Vandellas | Marvin Gaye | Tammi Terrell | The Devotions | The Dramatics | The Elgins | The Roots
