Detroit Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Presented by Motown Records [CD]

Detroit Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Presented by Motown Records [CD]
View larger

$11.98

$11.78


1 in stock


CDSKU: 171227-69161-1
UPC: 602557898163
Part No: B002733002
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Crime | Drama | History | Suspense | Thrillers
Studio: Motown Records
Original U.S. Release: August 4, 2017
Item Release Date: September 22, 2017
Rating: R
Details

From two-time Academy Award-winning director Kathryn Bigelow and Annapurna Pictures, DETROIT captures one of the most terrifying events during the riots that took place over five tumultuous summer days in 1967.

The DETROIT Soundtrack Album represents the light amidst one of America’s darkest times by illuminating the power at the heart of the Motown, Detroit, and late sixties cultures all at once. It’s the sound of change in the face of oppression and a moment of revolution brought to life in song and on screen. The record features original architects of the immortal Motown Sound as well as a new song from GRAMMY Award-winning multiplatinum hip-hop icons The Roots entitled It Ain’t Fair (featuring Bilal).

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Algee Smith | Anthony Mackie | Ben O'Toole | Chris Chalk | Jack Reynor | Jacob Latimore | John Boyega | John Krasinski | Laz Alonso | Miguel | Morgan Rae | Will Poulter | Zurin Villanueva
Directors: Kathryn Bigelow
Project Name: Detroit
Contributors: Algee Smith | Bilal | Brenda Holloway | James Newton Howard | Jerry Williams Jr. | John Coltrane | Lee Rogers | Martha and the Vandellas | Marvin Gaye | Tammi Terrell | The Devotions | The Dramatics | The Elgins | The Roots

Related Items

Categories

CD | Crime | Drama | History | Motown Records | Music & Spoken Word | Suspense | Thrillers

