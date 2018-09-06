Frank Miller’s 300 Hardcover Edition [189113]

$30.00
$8.97
UPC: 9781569714027
ISBN-10: 1569714029
ISBN-13: 978-1569714027
Weight: 2.04 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Frank Miller items
Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | History | Thrillers
Studio: Dark Horse
Item Release Date: December 15, 1999
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
The armies of Persia—a vast horde greater than any the world has ever known—are poised to crush Greece, an island of reason and freedom in a sea of madness and tyranny. Standing between Greece and this tidal wave of destruction are a tiny detachment of but three hundred warriors. Frank Miller’s epic retelling of history’s supreme moment of battlefield valor is finally collected in its intended format—each two-page spread from the original comics is presented as a single undivided page.
The item is in good condition, with edge wear, bends and creases. See photos of each item available for condition details.
Specifications
- Pages: 88
- Language: English
- Size: 10 x 0.5 x 13 in
Authors: Frank Miller | Lynn Varley
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Cult Flavor | Dark Horse | Featured | Hardcover Books | History | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Thrillers