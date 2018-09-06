Frank Miller’s 300 Hardcover Edition [189113]

Hardcover Book SKU: 180906-76448-1

The armies of Persia—a vast horde greater than any the world has ever known—are poised to crush Greece, an island of reason and freedom in a sea of madness and tyranny. Standing between Greece and this tidal wave of destruction are a tiny detachment of but three hundred warriors. Frank Miller’s epic retelling of history’s supreme moment of battlefield valor is finally collected in its intended format—each two-page spread from the original comics is presented as a single undivided page.

