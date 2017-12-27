Stranger Things – Music from Seasons 1 and 2 of the Netflix Original Series [CD]

$13.79
Details
This 30 track compilation album includes a range of beloved 1980s hits and classic tracks featured in “Stranger Things” and the highly-anticipated second season, “Stranger Things 2.” The album features nineteen songs and eleven audio clips from the show. Artists and original hit recordings appearing on Stranger Things – Music From The Netflix Original Series include Toto (“Africa”), the Bangles (“Hazy Shade of Winter”), Corey Hart (“Sunglasses at Night”), and more.
Playlists
- Intro - Will Singing The Clash (dialogue)
- Every Breath You Take by: The Police
- Should I Stay or Should I Go (Remastered) by: the Clash
- Coffee and contemplation (dialogue)
- Hazy Shade of Winter by: The Bangles
- Nocturnal Me by: Echo and the Bunnymen
- Bring him home! (dialogue)
- Sunglasses at Night by: Corey Hart
- Girls on Film by: Duran Duran
- Just because people tell you... (dialogue)
- Atmosphere by: Joy Division
- Maybe I'm crazy... (dialogue)
- Twist of Fate by: Olivia Newton-John
- Says logic (dialogue)
- The Ghost in You by: The Psychedelic Furs
- Africa by: Toto
- You Don't Mess Around With Jim by: Jim Croce
- Accident or not (dialogue)
- Whip It by: Devo
- Runaway by: Bon Jovi
- Time After Time by: Cyndi Lauper
- Talking in Your Sleep by: The Romantics
- Mouthbreather (dialogue)
- Back to Nature by: Fad Gadget
- She's our friend and she's crazy! (dialogue)
- Rock You Like a Hurricane by: The Scorpions
- Heroes by: Peter Gabriel
- Friends don't lie (dialogue)
- Elegia by: New Order
- Outro - Will Singing The Clash (dialogue)
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Caleb McLaughlin | Charlie Heaton | David Harbour | Finn Wolfhard | Gaten Matarazzo | Millie Bobby Brown | Natalia Dyer | Noah Schnapp | Sadie Sink | Winona Ryder
Project Name: Stranger Things
Contributors: Bon Jovi | Corey Hart | Cyndi Lauper | Devo | Duran Duran | Echo and the Bunnymen | Fad Gadget | Jim Croce | Joy Division | New Order | Olivia Newton-John | Peter Gabriel | The Bangles | the Clash | The Police | The Psychedelic Furs | The Romantics | The Scorpions | Toto
