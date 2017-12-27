Twitter
Stranger Things – Music from Seasons 1 and 2 of the Netflix Original Series [CD]

$13.79

$12.80


3 in stock


CDSKU: 171227-69163-1
UPC: 889854809126
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: CD
Genres: Cult Television | Drama | Fantasy | Horror | Science Fiction
Studio: Netflix
Original U.S. Release: July 11, 2016
Item Release Date: October 27, 2017
Rating: TV-14
This 30 track compilation album includes a range of beloved 1980s hits and classic tracks featured in “Stranger Things” and the highly-anticipated second season, “Stranger Things 2.” The album features nineteen songs and eleven audio clips from the show. Artists and original hit recordings appearing on Stranger Things – Music From The Netflix Original Series include Toto (“Africa”), the Bangles (“Hazy Shade of Winter”), Corey Hart (“Sunglasses at Night”), and more.

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Caleb McLaughlin | Charlie Heaton | David Harbour | Finn Wolfhard | Gaten Matarazzo | Millie Bobby Brown | Natalia Dyer | Noah Schnapp | Sadie Sink | Winona Ryder
Project Name: Stranger Things
Contributors: Bon Jovi | Corey Hart | Cyndi Lauper | Devo | Duran Duran | Echo and the Bunnymen | Fad Gadget | Jim Croce | Joy Division | New Order | Olivia Newton-John | Peter Gabriel | The Bangles | the Clash | The Police | The Psychedelic Furs | The Romantics | The Scorpions | Toto

