The Hollywood Reporter (December 25, 2015) Brie Larson, Jennifer Lawrence, Roman Polanski [S91]

- Publication The Hollywood Reporter
- Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
- Genres: Action | Drama
The Hollywood Reporter (December 25 – January 8, 2016) Advertising Cover movie Room, 3 Golden Globe, Best Picture, Best Actress, Brie Larson, Best Screenplay Emma Donoghue and movie Joy, Jennifer Lawrence. Main Cover Page, The Last Survivors of the Holocaust, 11 people who lived through it remain from the world of entertainment. The Roman Polanski Interview.
