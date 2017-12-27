Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

The Beatles – Yellow Submarine Collage 24 X 36 inch Poster

The Beatles – Yellow Submarine Collage 24 X 36 inch Poster
View larger

$13.99

$10.68


4 in stock


PosterSKU: 171204-68739-1
Part No: 50323BF LP1394
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New

View All: The Beatles  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Comedy | Musical
Poster Categories: Music
Studio: MGM | United Artists
Original U.S. Release: November 13, 1968
Rating: G
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

In the animated classic film Yellow Submarine, The Beatles agree to accompany Captain Fred in his Yellow Submarine and go to Pepperland in order to free it from the music hating Blue Meanies.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in

Cast: George Harrison | John Lennon | Paul McCartney | Ringo Starr
Directors: George Dunning
Subject: The Beatles
Project Name: Yellow Submarine

Related Items

For A Few Dollars More 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Appleseed XIII: The Complete Series S.A.V.E. Edition Blu-ray + DVD Combo
Double Feature Westerns – Hard Bounty and Harry Tracy DVD
Dark Horse Game of Thrones: Son of the Harpy Figure
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Deluxe Edition
Frank Frazetta The Brain Painting 24 x 36 Inch Fantasy Art Poster
Vamp Special Edition
Jane’s Addiction – Alive at Twenty-Five 2016 Silver Spoon Anniversary Tour [Blu-ray/DVD/CD] 3-Disc Set
Akira Original Soundtrack Symphonic Suite – Music by Geinoh Yamashirogumi
Federico Fellini’s The Voice of the Moon Special Edition Combo Blu-ray + DVD

Categories

Adventure | Animation | Comedy | Featured | MGM | Music | Musical | Posters - Reprints | The Museum of Fantastic Art | United Artists

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *