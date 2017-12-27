The Beatles – All You Need is Love 24 X 36 inch Poster

$13.98
Original U.S. Release: June 25, 1967
Details
On June 25th, 1967, the Beatles performed their upcoming single, “All You Need Is Love,” to approximately 350 million viewers on the television show Our World, the first live global television link. The song was officially released a week later, during the Summer of Love, and was later adopted as a flower power anthem.
Specifications
