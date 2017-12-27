Twitter
The Beatles – All You Need is Love 24 X 36 inch Poster

The Beatles – All You Need is Love 24 X 36 inch Poster
$13.98

$10.98


4 in stock


PosterSKU: 171204-68737-1
Part No: 52438F 1516
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art | Throwback Space
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Poster Categories: Music
Original U.S. Release: June 25, 1967
Details

On June 25th, 1967, the Beatles performed their upcoming single, “All You Need Is Love,” to approximately 350 million viewers on the television show Our World, the first live global television link. The song was officially released a week later, during the Summer of Love, and was later adopted as a flower power anthem.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in


Artists: George Harrison | John Lennon | Paul McCartney | Ringo Starr
Subject: The Beatles

Categories

Featured | Music | Music Videos | Musical | Posters - Reprints | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Throwback Space

