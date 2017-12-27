The Beatles – All You Need is Love 24 X 36 inch Poster

View larger $13.98 $10.98 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

4 in stock





Poster SKU: 171204-68737-1

Part No: 52438F 1516

Weight: 1.01 lbs

Condition: New

View All: The Beatles items

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art | Throwback Space

Genres: Music Videos | Musical

Poster Categories: Music

Original U.S. Release: June 25, 1967

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

On June 25th, 1967, the Beatles performed their upcoming single, “All You Need Is Love,” to approximately 350 million viewers on the television show Our World, the first live global television link. The song was officially released a week later, during the Summer of Love, and was later adopted as a flower power anthem.

Specifications

Size: 24x36 in



Artists: George Harrison | John Lennon | Paul McCartney | Ringo Starr

Subject: The Beatles

Related Items

Categories

Featured | Music | Music Videos | Musical | Posters - Reprints | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Throwback Space