The Hollywood Reporter (February 18, 2011) Justin Bieber, Usher, L.A. Reid, David O. Russell [T55]

The Hollywood Reporter (February 18, 2011) The Business of Justin Bieber, how music exec L.A. Reid and Usher cultivated a YouTube street act into a $100 million. Michael Moore VS. Weinstein, Charlee Sheen: why they forgive. David O. Russell: The Redemption The fighter director on hitting bottom and his long road back.

Explore More...

