Viva Zapata! (1952) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Marlon Brando, Anthony Quinn [F86]

- Cast: Alan Reed | Anthony Quinn | Arnold Moss | Jean Peters | Joseph Wiseman | Marlon Brando
- Directors: Elia Kazan
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera | Magazine & Newspaper Ads
- Genres: Biography | Drama
- Studios: Twentieth Century Fox
- Original Release Date: February 13, 1952
- Rating: approved
Viva Zapata! (1952) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Marlon Brando, Anthony Quinn.
This is an original copy of a full-page magazine ad for the movie, torn directly from an entertainment trade publication. These film advertisements appeared in movie & television magazines and periodicals of the era, such as Movie Story Magazine, Motion Picture Magazine, Screen Life Magazine and others.
Item has wear, tears around edges and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
