Signed Philharmonic Hall Program by Saturday Review (Nov. 9, 1969) Music of Kurt Weill

$21.99

$17.99


1 in stock


magSKU: 200213-80407-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

Philharmonic Hall Program by Saturday Review (Nov. 9, 1969) Music of Kurt Weill. Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York City.

The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and creases. Writing on a few pages, including autographs. Staples are missing from the spine. See photos for details.


Subject: Kurt Weill

