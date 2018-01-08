Twitter
Misfits 25th Anniversary Music Poster

Misfits 25th Anniversary Music Poster
PosterSKU: 180108-69311-1
Part No: P4061
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Cult Flavor
Genres: Horror | Music Videos | Musical
Poster Categories: Music
Details

Punk rock Misfits are often recognized as the progenitors of the horror punk sub-genre. This striking large format poster celebrates the 25th Anniversary of the band. Members of the musical group include Glenn Danzig, Jerry Only, Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein, Dave Lombardo and Acey Slade.

Specifications

  • Size: 24X36 in


Subject: Misfits
Contributors: Acey Slade | Dave Lombardo | Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein | Glenn Danzig | Jerry Only

