Misfits 25th Anniversary Music Poster

View larger $13.98 $8.98 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 in stock





Poster SKU: 180108-69311-1

Part No: P4061

Weight: 1.02 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints

Lines: Cult Flavor

Genres: Horror | Music Videos | Musical

Poster Categories: Music

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Punk rock Misfits are often recognized as the progenitors of the horror punk sub-genre. This striking large format poster celebrates the 25th Anniversary of the band. Members of the musical group include Glenn Danzig, Jerry Only, Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein, Dave Lombardo and Acey Slade.

Specifications

Size: 24X36 in



Subject: Misfits

Contributors: Acey Slade | Dave Lombardo | Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein | Glenn Danzig | Jerry Only

Related Items

Categories

Cult Flavor | Featured | Horror | Music | Music Videos | Musical | Posters - Reprints