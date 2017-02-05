Hobgoblins Blu-ray + DVD Combo

DVD-BD Combo Set SKU: 170206-62824-1

Original U.S. Release: July 14, 1988

Kevin just got hired to be the assistant night watchman at an old film vault. Warned to stay out of one mysterious chamber, the rookie guard can’t help but satisfy his curiosity and unwittingly unleashes a group of hobgoblins: furry aliens who grant people wishes only to kill them in the process. As the body count starts to rise, Kevin, with the help of his friends, decide to track down the deadly creatures before they wreak havoc on the city.

Director Rick Sloane’s cult classic and Mystery Science Theater 3000 fan favorite is a sleazy, low rent tribute to creature features and drive-in fare. Long available only in tape-sourced editions, Vinegar Syndrome presents HOBGOBLINS on Blu-ray newly restored from its original 35mm camera negative.

Scanned, restored & preserved in 2k from 35mm original camera negative

Archival commentary track with director Rick Sloane

Hobgoblins Revisited brand new making-of featurette

Brand new interview with hobgoblin creature fabricator, Kenneth J. Hall

Hobgoblins: The Making of a Disasterpiece featurette

Hobgoblins Invade Comic-Con featurette

Trailer

Reversible cover artwork

English SDH Subtitles

Number of Discs: 2

Region: All Regions

Runtime: 88 minutes

Cast: Daran Norris | Duane Whitaker | Paige Sullivan | Steven Boggs | Tamara Clatterbuck | Tom Bartlett

Directors: Rick Sloane

