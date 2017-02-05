Hobgoblins Blu-ray + DVD Combo

$29.98
$18.99
UPC: 814456020617
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray | DVD
Genres: Comedy | Exploitation | Horror | Science Fiction
Studio: Vinegar Syndrome
Original U.S. Release: July 14, 1988
Item Release Date: October 25, 2016
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Kevin just got hired to be the assistant night watchman at an old film vault. Warned to stay out of one mysterious chamber, the rookie guard can’t help but satisfy his curiosity and unwittingly unleashes a group of hobgoblins: furry aliens who grant people wishes only to kill them in the process. As the body count starts to rise, Kevin, with the help of his friends, decide to track down the deadly creatures before they wreak havoc on the city.
Director Rick Sloane’s cult classic and Mystery Science Theater 3000 fan favorite is a sleazy, low rent tribute to creature features and drive-in fare. Long available only in tape-sourced editions, Vinegar Syndrome presents HOBGOBLINS on Blu-ray newly restored from its original 35mm camera negative.
Special Features
- Scanned, restored & preserved in 2k from 35mm original camera negative
- Archival commentary track with director Rick Sloane
- Hobgoblins Revisited brand new making-of featurette
- Brand new interview with hobgoblin creature fabricator, Kenneth J. Hall
- Hobgoblins: The Making of a Disasterpiece featurette
- Hobgoblins Invade Comic-Con featurette
- Trailer
- Reversible cover artwork
- English SDH Subtitles
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
- Region: All Regions
- Runtime: 88 minutes
Cast: Daran Norris | Duane Whitaker | Paige Sullivan | Steven Boggs | Tamara Clatterbuck | Tom Bartlett
Directors: Rick Sloane
Related Items
Categories
Blu-ray | Comedy | Cult Flavor | DVD | Exploitation | Horror | Movies & TV | Science Fiction | Throwback Space | Vinegar Syndrome