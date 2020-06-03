Share Page Support Us
Mad Max: Fury Road Original Soundtrack 2LP Special Limited Vinyl Edition Tom Holkenborg (Junkie XL) + B&W Print

$39.00

$38.00


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200603-80781-1
UPC: 843563126455
Part No: MOND-033E
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

Details

PLEASE NOTE: This is a brand new and sealed item. The photos included in this listing are stock images for reference only.

MAD MAX: FURY ROAD is a modern action masterpiece. Returning to the franchise after almost 30 years Writer / Director George Miller has crafted a new vision of the future, and of his Post Apocalyptic hero Max Rockatansky, this time teaming him up with a group of female refugees in a cross country, relentless chase to escape the evil Warlord who has been imprisoning them all.

The soundtrack’s composer Junkie XL utilized the movie’s vast landscape to explore a diverse range of musical territory, from beating drums to sweeping strings and electric guitar-driven operatic themes, utilizing nearly 200 instruments. “The score includes almost everything in a composer’s arsenal. The instrumentation ranges from big, brutal percussion and an 80-voice choir, with string sections and musical sound design, and everything in between. I used anything I could get my hands on.”

This limited edition pressing features original artwork by Boneface, and is housed in a die-cut slip cover, with two interchangeable inserts (the titular Max and the film’s big bad Immortan Joe).

Special Features

  • Disc 1: 180gm Fire & Blood, Disc 2: 180gm Sand and Water
  • Artwork by Boneface

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Material: 180 gram vinyl

Cast: Charlize Theron | Nicholas Hoult | Tom Hardy | Zoe Kravitz
Directors: George Miller
Project Name: Mad Max: Fury Road
Artists: Boneface

