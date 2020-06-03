Mad Max: Fury Road Original Soundtrack 2LP Special Limited Vinyl Edition Tom Holkenborg (Junkie XL) + B&W Print

$39.00
$38.00
UPC: 843563126455
Part No: MOND-033E
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Charlize Theron | George Miller | Tom Hardy | Zoe Kravitz items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Adventure | Science Fiction | Sequels | Thrillers
Studio: Mondo
Item Release Date: May 29, 2020
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
PLEASE NOTE: This is a brand new and sealed item. The photos included in this listing are stock images for reference only.
MAD MAX: FURY ROAD is a modern action masterpiece. Returning to the franchise after almost 30 years Writer / Director George Miller has crafted a new vision of the future, and of his Post Apocalyptic hero Max Rockatansky, this time teaming him up with a group of female refugees in a cross country, relentless chase to escape the evil Warlord who has been imprisoning them all.
The soundtrack’s composer Junkie XL utilized the movie’s vast landscape to explore a diverse range of musical territory, from beating drums to sweeping strings and electric guitar-driven operatic themes, utilizing nearly 200 instruments. “The score includes almost everything in a composer’s arsenal. The instrumentation ranges from big, brutal percussion and an 80-voice choir, with string sections and musical sound design, and everything in between. I used anything I could get my hands on.”
This limited edition pressing features original artwork by Boneface, and is housed in a die-cut slip cover, with two interchangeable inserts (the titular Max and the film’s big bad Immortan Joe).
Special Features
- Disc 1: 180gm Fire & Blood, Disc 2: 180gm Sand and Water
- Artwork by Boneface
Playlists
- Survive by: Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg
- Escape by: Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg
- Immortan's Citadel by: Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg
- Blood Bag by: Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg
- Spikey Cars by: Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg
- Storm Is Coming by: Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg
- We Are Not Things by: Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg
- Water by: Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg
- The Rig by: Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg
- Brothers In Arms by: Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg
- The Bog by: Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg
- Redemption by: Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg
- Many Mothers by: Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg
- Claw Trucks by: Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg
- Chapter Doof (Extended Version) by: Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg
- My Name Is Max (Extended Version) by: Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg
- Let Them Up by: Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
- Material: 180 gram vinyl
Cast: Charlize Theron | Nicholas Hoult | Tom Hardy | Zoe Kravitz
Directors: George Miller
Project Name: Mad Max: Fury Road
Artists: Boneface
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Cult Flavor | Featured | Featured - Email | Mondo | Music & Spoken Word | Science Fiction | Sequels | Thrillers | Vinyl