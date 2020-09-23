Share Page Support Us
Famous Monsters of Filmland Black T-Shirt with Frank Frazetta Fantasy Artwork XL [6102]

View larger

$29.99

$27.99


1 in stock


teeSKU: 200923-82071-1
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Frank Frazetta  items
Product Types: Apparel & Accessories | T-Shirts - Short Sleeve
Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Throwback Space
Genres: Adventure | Fantasy | Monster Movies
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Famous Monsters of Filmland Black T-Shirt with Frank Frazetta Fantasy Artwork, Extra Large. The shirt is new and unused, it will be shipped in a clear plastic wrapper.

Specifications

  • Material: Cotton


Artists: Frank Frazetta

