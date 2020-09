Alien Trespass Special San Diego Comic-Con 40th Anniversary DVD Slipcover (2009) [C33]

View larger $23.99 $16.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





slip SKU: 200922-82062-1

Weight: 0.08 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Robert Patrick items

Product Types: Products | Memorabilia

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space

Genres: Adventure | Cult Cinema | Science Fiction

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Alien Trespass Special San Diego Comic-Con 40th Anniversary DVD Slipcover. This is a special collector’s slipcover only. The item was distributed exclusively at San Diego Comic-Con’s 40th anniversary edition in 2009. The item is in great condition with bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Material: Board

Cast: Aaron Brooks | Andrew Dunbar | Dan Lauria | Eric McCormack | Jenni Baird | Jody Thompson | Robert Patrick | Vincent Gale

Directors: R.W. Goodwin

Project Name: Alien Trespass

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Memorabilia | Science Fiction | Throwback Space