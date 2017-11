Movie Gangsters Black & White 36 x 24 Inch Collage Poster

View larger $12.98 $8.99 - Select Qty - 1 2

Details

This painted Movie Gangsters movie poster features many organized crime figures that have appeared on the big screen.

Some of the actors depicted on the poster include:

Marlon Brando as Don Vito Corleone (The Godfather)

Al Pacino as Michael Corleone (The Godfather)

James Caan as Sonny Corleone (The Godfather)

John Cazale as Fredo (The Godfather)

Al Pacino as Tony ‘Scarface’ Montana (Scarface)

Robert De Niro as James Conway (Goodfellas)

Ray Liotta as Henry Hill (Goodfellas)

Joe Pesci as Tommy DeVito (Goodfellas)

Paul Sorvino as Paul Cicero (Goodfellas)

James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano (The Sopranos)

Michael Imperioli as Christopher Moltisanti (The Sopranos)

Tony Sirico as Paulie ‘Walnuts’ Gualtieri (The Sopranos)

Vincent Pastore as Salvatore ‘Big Pussy’ Bonpensiero (The Sopranos)

Steven Van Zandt as Silvio Dante (The Sopranos)

Size: 36x24 in

