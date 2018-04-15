Twitter
Halo Image Collage Key Art 22 x 34 inch Gaming Poster

PosterSKU: 180414-72489-1
Part No: 51464 13271
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Genres: Action | Adventure | Game/Video Game | Mystery | Science Fiction | War
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Item Release Date: November 6, 2001
Details

Featured is an image collage from various versions of Halo, the military science fiction first-person shooter video game developed by Bungie and published by Microsoft Game Studios. Included in the collage are posters for Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo: Reach and others.

Specifications

  • Size: 22x34 in

Cast: Andrew McKaige | Chris Wicklund | David Scully | Jen Taylor | Mark Dias | Mike Madeoy | Pete Stacker | Steve Downes | Tawnya Pettiford-Wates | Tim Dadabo
Directors: Joseph Staten
Project Name: Halo

Action | Adventure | Game/Video Game | Movies, TV & Gaming | Mystery | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | War