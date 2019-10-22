My Samurai MVD Rewind Collection Special Edition Blu-ray (2019)

View larger $29.95 $18.97 - Select Qty - 1

Details

Teacher. Protector. Personal Weapon.

When young Peter McCrea (John Kallo) witnesses a gang murder, he is thrust into a dangerous world where strength and power are the keys to survival. His only hope is Young Park (Julian Lee, Assassin’s Code), a powerful martial arts master with a gift for destroying any opposition. On the run from the gang and the police, Young Park must teach Peter the secrets of self defense – and inner strength. From one action-packed sequence to the next, Peter learns about courage, force, and himself – so that he may confront the ultimate challenge of his life.

MY SAMUARI is the solo directorial debut of Fred H. Dresch after making his mark as an assistant director on cult classics such as Final Exam and Syngenor and boasts a supporting cast that includes Mako (Conan The Barbarian), Terry O’Quinn (Lost) and Bubba Smith (Police Academy series).

Special Features

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p, 1.78:1) presentation of the main feature

NEW! Interview with stars Julian Lee & Mark Steven Grove

NEW! 'Watching My Scenes' with actor Jim Turner

NEW! Interview with actor Christophe

Photo Gallery

Julian Lee Personal Photo Gallery

Original Theatrical Trailer (SD, 01:30)

Collectible Mini-Poster

First time EVER on any physical media format!

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Region: A,B,C

Language: English

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Runtime: 87

Audio: English Stereo 2.0 LPCM

Cast: Bubba Smith | C. Edward McNeil | Julian Lee | Mako | Terry O'Quinn | Tupper Cullum

Directors: Fred H. Dresch

Project Name: My Samurai

