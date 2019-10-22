My Samurai MVD Rewind Collection Special Edition Blu-ray (2019)

$29.95
$18.97
UPC: 760137077589
Part No: MVD0775BR
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Mako items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Cult Cinema
Studio: MVD Visual
Item Release Date: October 15, 2019
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Teacher. Protector. Personal Weapon.
When young Peter McCrea (John Kallo) witnesses a gang murder, he is thrust into a dangerous world where strength and power are the keys to survival. His only hope is Young Park (Julian Lee, Assassin’s Code), a powerful martial arts master with a gift for destroying any opposition. On the run from the gang and the police, Young Park must teach Peter the secrets of self defense – and inner strength. From one action-packed sequence to the next, Peter learns about courage, force, and himself – so that he may confront the ultimate challenge of his life.
MY SAMUARI is the solo directorial debut of Fred H. Dresch after making his mark as an assistant director on cult classics such as Final Exam and Syngenor and boasts a supporting cast that includes Mako (Conan The Barbarian), Terry O’Quinn (Lost) and Bubba Smith (Police Academy series).
Special Features
- High Definition Blu-ray (1080p, 1.78:1) presentation of the main feature
- NEW! Interview with stars Julian Lee & Mark Steven Grove
- NEW! 'Watching My Scenes' with actor Jim Turner
- NEW! Interview with actor Christophe
- Photo Gallery
- Julian Lee Personal Photo Gallery
- Original Theatrical Trailer (SD, 01:30)
- Collectible Mini-Poster
- First time EVER on any physical media format!
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Region: A,B,C
- Language: English
- Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
- Runtime: 87
- Audio: English Stereo 2.0 LPCM
Cast: Bubba Smith | C. Edward McNeil | Julian Lee | Mako | Terry O'Quinn | Tupper Cullum
Directors: Fred H. Dresch
Project Name: My Samurai
Related Items
Categories
Action | Blu-ray | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Movies & TV | MVD Visual