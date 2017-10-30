Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Ghost in the Shell Blu-ray + DVD + Digital HD 2-Disc Edition

Ghost in the Shell Blu-ray + DVD + Digital HD 2-Disc Edition
View larger

$24.99

$20.78


2 in stock


DVD-BD Combo SetSKU: 171030-68025-1
UPC: 032429271990
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Takeshi Kitano  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: Blu-ray | Digital | DVD
Genres: Action | Comic Based | Crime | Drama | Science Fiction | Thrillers
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Original U.S. Release: March 31, 2017
Item Release Date: November 14, 2017
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This set contains the 2017 live-action movie version of the classic anime thriller Ghost in the Shell. The story takes place in the near future, where Major (Scarlett Johansson) is the first of her kind: A human saved from a terrible crash, who is cyber-enhanced to be a perfect soldier devoted to stopping the world’s most dangerous criminals. After Major is saved from an accident and cyber-enhanced to become a crime-fighting machine, she begins to discover pieces of her past and questions her mission in life.

Special Features

  • Disc One
  • Blu-ray Feature Films
  • Hard-Wired Humanity: Making Ghost in the Shell
  • Section 9: Cyber Defenders
  • Man & Machine: The Ghost Philosophy
  • Disc Two
  • DVD Feature Films

Specifications

  • Region: A,1
  • Runtime: 106
  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Chin Han | Juliette Binoche | Lasarus Ratuere | Michael Pitt | Pilou Asbæk | Scarlett Johansson | Takeshi Kitano | Yutaka Izumihara
Directors: Rupert Sanders
Authors: Shirow Masamune

Related Items

Sergio Leone A Fistful of Dollars Clint Eastwood 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Toy Biz Marvel X-Men the Movie Hugh Jackman as Logan (2000) Action Figure
McFarlane’s Toys Monsters: Icons of Horror Dracula, Frankenstein’s Monster & The Mummy Action Figure 3-Pack
Alien Red Queen Stretched Canvas Print
Easy Rider 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Bruce Lee’s Jeet Kune Do Academy Childrens Apparel
McCabe & Mrs. Miller Criterion Collection Special Edition
Godzilla vs. Space Godzilla 24 x 36 inch International Movie Poster
McFarlane’s Monsters Twisted Fairy Tales Gretel Action Figure (2005)
Kong: Skull Island Landsat Image King Kong Apparel

Categories

Action | Blu-ray | Comic Based | Crime | Digital | Drama | DVD | Featured | Movies & TV | Paramount Pictures | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Thrillers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *