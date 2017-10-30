Ghost in the Shell Blu-ray + DVD + Digital HD 2-Disc Edition

$24.99
$20.78
UPC: 032429271990
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Takeshi Kitano items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: Blu-ray | Digital | DVD
Genres: Action | Comic Based | Crime | Drama | Science Fiction | Thrillers
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Original U.S. Release: March 31, 2017
Item Release Date: November 14, 2017
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
This set contains the 2017 live-action movie version of the classic anime thriller Ghost in the Shell. The story takes place in the near future, where Major (Scarlett Johansson) is the first of her kind: A human saved from a terrible crash, who is cyber-enhanced to be a perfect soldier devoted to stopping the world’s most dangerous criminals. After Major is saved from an accident and cyber-enhanced to become a crime-fighting machine, she begins to discover pieces of her past and questions her mission in life.
Special Features
- Disc One
- Blu-ray Feature Films
- Hard-Wired Humanity: Making Ghost in the Shell
- Section 9: Cyber Defenders
- Man & Machine: The Ghost Philosophy
- Disc Two
- DVD Feature Films
Specifications
- Region: A,1
- Runtime: 106
- Number of Discs: 2
Cast: Chin Han | Juliette Binoche | Lasarus Ratuere | Michael Pitt | Pilou Asbæk | Scarlett Johansson | Takeshi Kitano | Yutaka Izumihara
Directors: Rupert Sanders
Authors: Shirow Masamune
Related Items
Categories
Action | Blu-ray | Comic Based | Crime | Digital | Drama | DVD | Featured | Movies & TV | Paramount Pictures | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Thrillers