Ghost in the Shell Blu-ray + DVD + Digital HD 2-Disc Edition

Original U.S. Release: March 31, 2017

Item Release Date: November 14, 2017

Rating: PG-13

This set contains the 2017 live-action movie version of the classic anime thriller Ghost in the Shell. The story takes place in the near future, where Major (Scarlett Johansson) is the first of her kind: A human saved from a terrible crash, who is cyber-enhanced to be a perfect soldier devoted to stopping the world’s most dangerous criminals. After Major is saved from an accident and cyber-enhanced to become a crime-fighting machine, she begins to discover pieces of her past and questions her mission in life.

Special Features

Disc One

Blu-ray Feature Films

Hard-Wired Humanity: Making Ghost in the Shell

Section 9: Cyber Defenders

Man & Machine: The Ghost Philosophy

Disc Two

DVD Feature Films

Region: A,1

Runtime: 106

Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Chin Han | Juliette Binoche | Lasarus Ratuere | Michael Pitt | Pilou Asbæk | Scarlett Johansson | Takeshi Kitano | Yutaka Izumihara

Directors: Rupert Sanders

Authors: Shirow Masamune

