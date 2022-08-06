Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The New York Times (Jun 21, 1995) Devils Stanley Cup Champions Ice Hockey W38

The New York Times (Jun 21, 1995) Devils Stanley Cup Champions Ice Hockey W38
View larger
$10.05
$8.97
See Options

1 in stock
newsp
SKU: 220430-101110-1
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The New York Times (Jun 21, 1995) New Jersey Devils Stanley Cup Champions Ice Hockey, Why Devils Love Lemaire: Because He is Always Right. Good News In Tampa Concerns Pitching. Daly Tells the Knicks, Thanks but no Thanks.

Explore More...

Related Items

UFC Magazine Last Issue Collector’s Item Edition (Oct/Nov 2015) Gym Workout
Game of Thrones Map 24 x 36 inch HBO TV Series Poster
The Merry Monahans Original 10×8 inch Press Lobby Card Photo, Donald O’Connor [G80]
Odds Against Tomorrow Original Soundtrack by John Lewis
The Nightmare Before Christmas 22 x 34 Inch Movie Poster
New York Daily News (Feb 6, 2008) Eli Manning Football Newspaper Cover V98
New York Comic Con Program Guide (Oct 4, 2018) Batman Damned DC Black Label [R55]
USA Philatelic Stamp Catalog Magazine Star Wars Cover USPS (Summer 2007) [12119]
Playboy Magazine August 1983 Sybil Danning [BK18]
Inside Martial Arts Magazine (Fall 1994) Jean-Claude Van Damme 190127
newspSKU: 220430-101110-1
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.