Famous Bottoms Up Club, Pink Lady Bar, World of Suzie Wong on Hankow Road in Hong Kong (1980s) Photo [210907-0027]

View larger $11.17

From: $9.97 See Options Use dropdown menu to view all available ordering options. \/ Choose From 2 Options \/ Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr2 $9.97 Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr2 $18.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr2

SKU: 211122-97816-1

Weight: 0.05 lbs

Condition: New SKU: 211122-97816-1Weight: 0.05 lbsCondition: New - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr2

SKU: 211122-97816-2

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New SKU: 211122-97816-2Weight: 0.10 lbsCondition: New



Here we have a great view of Hankow Road in Hong Kong during the 1980’s, located in the Tsim Sha Tsui district of Kowloon. In the shot is the famous (or infamous) strip joint The Bottoms Up Club, with the World of Suzie Wong Bar next door. Across the street is another popular spot at the time, the Pink Lady Bar.

Hong Kong strip joint The Bottoms Up Club gained worldwide notoriety for its appearance in the 1974 James Bond movie The Man with the Golden Gun. In the film, Agent 007 (played by Roger Moore) went to meet a scientist who has created a new way of generating energy.

More recently, The Bottoms Up Club also appeared in one of my personal favorite film noir projects, the 1994 Wong Kar-wai movie Chungking Express. Takeshi Kaneshiro and Brigitte Lin have drinks there before going to a hotel room.

Specifications

Material: Semi-Gloss Photo Paper

Size: 8.5 x 11 / 13 x19 in

Related Items