Famous Bottoms Up Club, Pink Lady Bar, World of Suzie Wong on Hankow Road in Hong Kong (1980s) Photo [210907-0027]

Here we have a great view of Hankow Road in Hong Kong during the 1980’s, located in the Tsim Sha Tsui district of Kowloon. In the shot is the famous (or infamous) strip joint The Bottoms Up Club, with the World of Suzie Wong Bar next door. Across the street is another popular spot at the time, the Pink Lady Bar.
Hong Kong strip joint The Bottoms Up Club gained worldwide notoriety for its appearance in the 1974 James Bond movie The Man with the Golden Gun. In the film, Agent 007 (played by Roger Moore) went to meet a scientist who has created a new way of generating energy.
More recently, The Bottoms Up Club also appeared in one of my personal favorite film noir projects, the 1994 Wong Kar-wai movie Chungking Express. Takeshi Kaneshiro and Brigitte Lin have drinks there before going to a hotel room.
