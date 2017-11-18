Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Deluxe Edition

$20.98
$16.80
UPC: 794043188503
Part No: WTM39747
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | Suspense
Studio: DC Entertainment | Warner Bros. | Watertower Records
Original U.S. Release: March 25, 2016
Item Release Date: March 18, 2016
Rating: PG-13
Details
Deluxe CD 2 Disc Digipak with enhanced album booklet, liner notes, and exclusive mini-poster
Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is a collaborative effort by film composers Hans Zimmer and Junkie XL. Hans and Tom created an incredibly compelling and interesting and heart-pounding new musical world for Batman, while continuing to expand on the amazing world and themes Hans had previously created for Superman. Noted director Zack Snyder, By aligning their vision with my perspective and seeing the characters anew through the lens of the film they were able to support the visual aspects of the movie in a way that elevates the film to another level. In so many ways, they become the final texture, the final note in the process of creating the world.
Special Features
- Includes second CD with Bonus Tracks
- Enhanced album booklet
- Exclusive mini-poster
Playlists
- Beautiful Lie
Their War Here
The Red Capes Are Coming (Lex Luthor Theme)
Day Of The Dead
Must There Be A Superman?
New Rules
Do You Bleed?
Problems Up Here
Black and Blue
Tuesday
Is She With You? (Wonder Woman Theme)
This Is My World
Men Are Still Good (The Batman Suite)
Blood Of My Blood (Bonus Track)
Vigilante (Bonus Track)
May I Help You, Mr. Wayne? (Bonus Track)
They Were Hunters (Bonus Track)
Fight Night (Bonus Track) by: Hans Zimmer | Junkie XL
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
Cast: Amy Adams | Ben Affleck | Brandon Spink | Diane Lane | Gal Gadot | Henry Cavill | Holly Hunter | Jeremy Irons | Jesse Eisenberg | Lauren Cohan | Laurence Fishburne | Scoot McNairy
Directors: Zack Snyder
Composers: Hans Zimmer | Junkie XL
Project Name: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
