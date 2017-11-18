Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Deluxe Edition

View larger $20.98 $16.80 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Original U.S. Release: March 25, 2016

Item Release Date: March 18, 2016

Rating: PG-13

Deluxe CD 2 Disc Digipak with enhanced album booklet, liner notes, and exclusive mini-poster

Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is a collaborative effort by film composers Hans Zimmer and Junkie XL. Hans and Tom created an incredibly compelling and interesting and heart-pounding new musical world for Batman, while continuing to expand on the amazing world and themes Hans had previously created for Superman. Noted director Zack Snyder, By aligning their vision with my perspective and seeing the characters anew through the lens of the film they were able to support the visual aspects of the movie in a way that elevates the film to another level. In so many ways, they become the final texture, the final note in the process of creating the world.

Includes second CD with Bonus Tracks

Enhanced album booklet

Exclusive mini-poster

Their War Here

The Red Capes Are Coming (Lex Luthor Theme)

Day Of The Dead

Must There Be A Superman?

New Rules

Do You Bleed?

Problems Up Here

Black and Blue

Tuesday

Is She With You? (Wonder Woman Theme)

This Is My World

Men Are Still Good (The Batman Suite)

Blood Of My Blood (Bonus Track)

Vigilante (Bonus Track)

May I Help You, Mr. Wayne? (Bonus Track)

They Were Hunters (Bonus Track)

Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Amy Adams | Ben Affleck | Brandon Spink | Diane Lane | Gal Gadot | Henry Cavill | Holly Hunter | Jeremy Irons | Jesse Eisenberg | Lauren Cohan | Laurence Fishburne | Scoot McNairy

Directors: Zack Snyder

Composers: Hans Zimmer | Junkie XL

Project Name: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

