Werner Herzog’s Cobra Verde Original Soundtrack by Popol Vuh Including Unreleased Bonus Tracks

$17.98
$15.79
UPC: 693723702629
Part No: SPO−CD−70262
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music
Formats: CD
Genres: Adventure | Drama
Studio: SPV Recordings
Original U.S. Release: December 3, 1987
Item Release Date: May 9, 2006
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
This CD release includes the complete Popol Vuh soundtrack to Cobra Verde, including formerly unreleased bonus tracks.
Werner Herzog’s Cobra Verde takes place during the 1800s, when paroled Brazilian bandit Cobra Verde is sent to West Africa with a few troops to man an old Portuguese fort and to convince a local African ruler to resume the slave trade with Brazil.
Cast: Guillermo Coronel | Jose Lewgoy | King Ampaw | Klaus Kinski | Kofi Yerenkyi | Kwesi Fase | Nana Agyefi Kwame II | Nana Fedu Abodo | Peter Berling | Salvatore Basile
Directors: Werner Herzog
Related Items
Categories
Adventure | CD | Drama | Music | SPV Recordings