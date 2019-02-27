Red Spike Volume 1 Trade Paperback (2012)

View larger $9.99 $3.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Softcover Book SKU: 190227-77468-1

UPC: 9781607064879

Weight: 1.04 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Comics | Graphic Novels | Softcover Books

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Thrillers | War

Studio: Image Comics

Item Release Date: March 20, 2012

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

70 years ago, the world began its race to create the first Super Soldier. In 2011, the United States succeeded… twice. Project: Red Spike discovered that through the manipulation and regulation of the adrenal glands the Super Soldier was no longer just a dream. Matt Cutler and Greg Dane, the first to survive the process, have been proven on the field to be everything that was wanting in the program. Unfortunately, an upgrade to Greg’s implant goes array and now it’s up to Matt to chase down his friend before he hurts himself, the city, and the tax payers who funded their creation. But as the friends begin their very public battle in the heart of Washington D.C., twisted and sinister secrets begin to emerge from within the Red Spike program. Can both soldiers survive, or are their deaths a necessary measure to secure the program’s secrecy?

The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

Pages: 144

Language: English

Size: 6.5 x 0.3 x 10.2 in



Authors: Jeff Cahn

Artists: Mark Texeira | Salvador Navarro

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Comics | Graphic Novels | Image Comics | Softcover Books | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Thrillers | War