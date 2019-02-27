Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Best of Hot Rod Show World Magazine Special Collector’s Edition 1989

The Best of Hot Rod Show World Magazine Special Collector’s Edition 1989
View larger

$11.99

$8.97


1 in stock


MagazineSKU: 190227-77466-1
UPC: 071486010043
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Action | Car Films | Exploitation | Mature
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Best of Hot Rod Show World Magazine Special Collector’s Edition 1989.

The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Pages: 120

Related Items

Honey West, Bombshell Original TV Tie-in Paperback (1964)
Mario Bava’s Erik the Conqueror 2-Disc Special Edition Blu-ray + DVD
JCVD Original Soundtrack by Gast Waltzing – Jean-Claude Van Damme
American Grindhouse + Nightmares in Red, White and Blue Unrated Double Feature 2-Disc Box Set
Bruce Lee Yellow Tracksuit Stripe Pose Short Sleeve Apparel
100 Rifles / Rio Conchos Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition 2-CD Set
Devil’s Domain Blu-ray
Sergio Leone The Dollars Trilogy Complete Original Scores by Ennio Morricone with 48-page Book
Frank Frazetta The Barbarian 24 x 36 inch Fantasy Art Poster
SDCC 2006 The Flash USPS FDI First Day Issue Super Hero Stamp Carmine Infantino DC Comics

Categories

Action | Car Films | Exploitation | Magazines & Newspapers | Mature

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *