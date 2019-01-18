Amazon Jail DVD Edition

$19.99
Genres: Crime | Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Mature
Studio: Blue Underground
Original U.S. Release: December 1, 1985
Item Release Date: May 30, 2006
Rating: NR
Details
NOTICE: You must be 18+ to purchase this title.
Deep in the Amazon jungle, a group of nubile naifs are trapped in a primitive prison by whip-cracking white slavers who aren’t above sampling the merchandise themselves. But these hothouse flowers aren’t about to be plucked, and the girls go native – only to fall into the hands of a perverted priest whose followers just love a woman in war paint! Caught between brutal bounty hunters and the holy man’s horny henchmen, it’s a battle of wits, weapons, and feminine wiles as the desperate damsels trade it all to escape this poison paradise alive! Director Oswaldo De Oliveira (BARE BEHIND BARS) brings us this exotic twist on the woman-in-prison genre, with salacious sleazeballs Sergio Hingst (AWAKENING OF THE BEAST) and Joao Paulo Ramalho (PERVERSION, HELLISH FLESH) pursuing some of Brazil’s sexiest starlets through scene after scene of primal passion and sadistic violence, culminating in an all-out orgy deep in the deadly Green Inferno.
Special Features
- Theatrical Trailer
Specifications
- Region: 1
- Aspect Ratio: 1.66:1 / 16:9
- Audio: Mono
- Runtime: 93
Cast: Elisabeth Hartmann | Mauricio do Valle | Sergio Hingst
Directors: Oswaldo De Oliveira
Project Name: Amazon Jail
