Amazon Jail DVD Edition

Original U.S. Release: December 1, 1985

Item Release Date: May 30, 2006

Rating: NR

Details

NOTICE: You must be 18+ to purchase this title.

Deep in the Amazon jungle, a group of nubile naifs are trapped in a primitive prison by whip-cracking white slavers who aren’t above sampling the merchandise themselves. But these hothouse flowers aren’t about to be plucked, and the girls go native – only to fall into the hands of a perverted priest whose followers just love a woman in war paint! Caught between brutal bounty hunters and the holy man’s horny henchmen, it’s a battle of wits, weapons, and feminine wiles as the desperate damsels trade it all to escape this poison paradise alive! Director Oswaldo De Oliveira (BARE BEHIND BARS) brings us this exotic twist on the woman-in-prison genre, with salacious sleazeballs Sergio Hingst (AWAKENING OF THE BEAST) and Joao Paulo Ramalho (PERVERSION, HELLISH FLESH) pursuing some of Brazil’s sexiest starlets through scene after scene of primal passion and sadistic violence, culminating in an all-out orgy deep in the deadly Green Inferno.

Special Features

Theatrical Trailer

Specifications

Region: 1

Aspect Ratio: 1.66:1 / 16:9

Audio: Mono

Runtime: 93

Cast: Elisabeth Hartmann | Mauricio do Valle | Sergio Hingst

Directors: Oswaldo De Oliveira

Project Name: Amazon Jail

