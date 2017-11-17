The A-Team Music from the Original Television Score [OOP]

$32.99
Details
Rare out of print CD recording
These are the last copies available for this now out of print edition of music from the 80’s cult television series The A-Team.
Featuring music from the original score, this Silva Screen album is the most comprehensive collection of the A-Team music available. The album includes two versions of the theme plus 12 pieces of incidental music.
The A-Team theme written by Mike Post and Pete Carpenter is one of the most popular TV themes in history and is used in many feature films and commercials.
It is virtually impossible to turn on the television and not hear music by the Emmy Award winning composer Mike Post. His big breakthrough was in 1973 with the theme song for The Rockford Files. Since then his music has graced the small screen for a wide variety of shows including Quantum Leap, Doogie Howser, M.D. Wiseguy, and The A-Team. The number one composer for police and legal dramas, Post has written music for NYPD Blue, the Law & Order franchise, L.A. Law, and Hill Street Blues.
Pete Carpenter’s collaboration with Mike Post began in 1968 and lasted until Carpenter’s death. Their first big breakthrough came in 1974 with The Rockford Files. Together, they went on to score over 1800 hours of television, and composed the music for some of the iconic television shows including Magnum, P.I. (1980) and The A-Team (1983).
Created by Stephen J. Cannell and Frank Lupo, the cult television series The A-Team starred George Peppard as Col. John ‘Hannibal’ Smith, Dwight Schultz as ‘Howling Mad’ Murdock, Mr. T as B.A. Baracus, Dirk Benedict as Templeton ‘Faceman’ Peck. At the end of their service in Vietnam, Col. Smith and his team were arrested and court-martialed for robbing the Bank of Hanoi – a crime in which they had committed, but under orders – and sent to a US military prison. They escaped and went on the run, pursued first by the army. While on the run, the group – known as The A-Team – become heroes for hire, working as good-guy vigilantes around the globe.
Col. Smith was their leader and an expert at disguises. ‘Faceman’ Peck was a con artist and ladies man. B.A. Baracus – officially “Bad Attitude” – was their mechanic, but also handled mayhem and intimidation. Finally, ‘Howling Mad’ Murdock was an expert pilot, and a certified lunatic. The team regularly broke him out of a mental hospital whenever they needed him for a mission (which was virtually every episode).
Playlists
- Title Theme
- Young Hannibal
- B.A's Ride
- The A-Team in New York City
- Bandits!
- Taxi Chase
- The A-Team Escapes
- The A-Team Prepare For War
- Showtime
- Move, Sucker
- Let's Get Busted
- Murdock's Face
- Helicopters!
- More Bandits
- Title Theme (Long version)
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Carl Franklin | Dirk Benedict | Dwight Schultz | Eddie Velez | George Peppard | Lance LeGault | Marla Heasley | Melinda Culea | Mr. T | Robert Vaughn
Composers: Mike Post | Pete Carpenter
Contributors: Daniel Caine | Mike Post | Pete Carpenter
Project Name: The A-Team
Authors: Frank Lupo | Stephen J. Cannell
