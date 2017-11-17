The A-Team Music from the Original Television Score [OOP]

View larger $32.99 $34.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7

7 in stock





CD SKU: 171117-68418-1

UPC: 738572122829

Part No: SILCD1228

Weight: 1.01 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Music

Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Formats: CD

Genres: Action | Adventure | Comedy | Crime | Cult Television | Drama | Television | War

Studio: Silva Screen

Original U.S. Release: January 23, 1983

Item Release Date: February 13, 2007

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Rare out of print CD recording

These are the last copies available for this now out of print edition of music from the 80’s cult television series The A-Team.

Featuring music from the original score, this Silva Screen album is the most comprehensive collection of the A-Team music available. The album includes two versions of the theme plus 12 pieces of incidental music.

The A-Team theme written by Mike Post and Pete Carpenter is one of the most popular TV themes in history and is used in many feature films and commercials.

It is virtually impossible to turn on the television and not hear music by the Emmy Award winning composer Mike Post. His big breakthrough was in 1973 with the theme song for The Rockford Files. Since then his music has graced the small screen for a wide variety of shows including Quantum Leap, Doogie Howser, M.D. Wiseguy, and The A-Team. The number one composer for police and legal dramas, Post has written music for NYPD Blue, the Law & Order franchise, L.A. Law, and Hill Street Blues.

Pete Carpenter’s collaboration with Mike Post began in 1968 and lasted until Carpenter’s death. Their first big breakthrough came in 1974 with The Rockford Files. Together, they went on to score over 1800 hours of television, and composed the music for some of the iconic television shows including Magnum, P.I. (1980) and The A-Team (1983).

Created by Stephen J. Cannell and Frank Lupo, the cult television series The A-Team starred George Peppard as Col. John ‘Hannibal’ Smith, Dwight Schultz as ‘Howling Mad’ Murdock, Mr. T as B.A. Baracus, Dirk Benedict as Templeton ‘Faceman’ Peck. At the end of their service in Vietnam, Col. Smith and his team were arrested and court-martialed for robbing the Bank of Hanoi – a crime in which they had committed, but under orders – and sent to a US military prison. They escaped and went on the run, pursued first by the army. While on the run, the group – known as The A-Team – become heroes for hire, working as good-guy vigilantes around the globe.

Col. Smith was their leader and an expert at disguises. ‘Faceman’ Peck was a con artist and ladies man. B.A. Baracus – officially “Bad Attitude” – was their mechanic, but also handled mayhem and intimidation. Finally, ‘Howling Mad’ Murdock was an expert pilot, and a certified lunatic. The team regularly broke him out of a mental hospital whenever they needed him for a mission (which was virtually every episode).

Playlists

Title Theme

Young Hannibal

B.A's Ride

The A-Team in New York City

Bandits!

Taxi Chase

The A-Team Escapes

The A-Team Prepare For War

Showtime

Move, Sucker

Let's Get Busted

Murdock's Face

Helicopters!

More Bandits

Title Theme (Long version)

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Carl Franklin | Dirk Benedict | Dwight Schultz | Eddie Velez | George Peppard | Lance LeGault | Marla Heasley | Melinda Culea | Mr. T | Robert Vaughn

Composers: Mike Post | Pete Carpenter

Contributors: Daniel Caine | Mike Post | Pete Carpenter

Project Name: The A-Team

Authors: Frank Lupo | Stephen J. Cannell

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | CD | Comedy | Crime | Cult Flavor | Cult Television | Drama | Featured | Music | Silva Screen | Television | Throwback Space | War