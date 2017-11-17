Dressed to Kill Director-Approved Special Edition – Criterion Collection

$39.98
Brian De Palma ascended to the highest ranks of American suspense filmmaking with this virtuoso, explicit erotic thriller. At once tongue in cheek and scary as hell, Dressed to Kill revolves around the grisly murder of a woman in Manhattan and how her psychiatrist, her brainiac teenage son, and the prostitute who witnessed the crime try to piece together what happened while the killer remains at large. With its masterfully executed scenes of horror, voluptuous camera work, and passionate score, Dressed to Kill is a veritable symphony of terror, enhanced by vivid performances by Angie Dickinson, Michael Caine, and Nancy Allen.
- New, restored 4K digital transfer of director Brian De Palma’s preferred unrated version, supervised by the director, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack on the Blu-ray
- New conversation between De Palma and filmmaker Noah Baumbach
- New interviews with actor Nancy Allen, producer George Litto, composer Pino Donaggio, shower-scene body double Victoria Lynn Johnson, and poster photographic art director Stephen Sayadian
- The Making of “Dressed to Kill,” a 2001 documentary
- New profile of cinematographer Ralf Bode, featuring filmmaker Michael Apted
- Interview with actor-director Keith Gordon from 2001
- Pieces from 2001 about the different versions of the film and the cuts made to avoid an X rating
- Gallery of storyboards by De Palma
- Trailer
- An essay by critic Michael Koresky
- Region: A
- Runtime: 105
- Audio: Monaural
- Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Angie Dickinson | Brandon Maggart | David Margulies | Dennis Franz | Keith Gordon | Michael Caine | Nancy Allen | Susanna Clemm
Directors: Brian De Palma
