Dressed to Kill Director-Approved Special Edition – Criterion Collection

Original U.S. Release: July 25, 1980

Item Release Date: September 8, 2015

Rating: NR

Brian De Palma ascended to the highest ranks of American suspense filmmaking with this virtuoso, explicit erotic thriller. At once tongue in cheek and scary as hell, Dressed to Kill revolves around the grisly murder of a woman in Manhattan and how her psychiatrist, her brainiac teenage son, and the prostitute who witnessed the crime try to piece together what happened while the killer remains at large. With its masterfully executed scenes of horror, voluptuous camera work, and passionate score, Dressed to Kill is a veritable symphony of terror, enhanced by vivid performances by Angie Dickinson, Michael Caine, and Nancy Allen.

New, restored 4K digital transfer of director Brian De Palma’s preferred unrated version, supervised by the director, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack on the Blu-ray

New conversation between De Palma and filmmaker Noah Baumbach

New interviews with actor Nancy Allen, producer George Litto, composer Pino Donaggio, shower-scene body double Victoria Lynn Johnson, and poster photographic art director Stephen Sayadian

The Making of “Dressed to Kill,” a 2001 documentary

New profile of cinematographer Ralf Bode, featuring filmmaker Michael Apted

Interview with actor-director Keith Gordon from 2001

Pieces from 2001 about the different versions of the film and the cuts made to avoid an X rating

Gallery of storyboards by De Palma

Trailer

An essay by critic Michael Koresky

Region: A

Runtime: 105

Audio: Monaural

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Angie Dickinson | Brandon Maggart | David Margulies | Dennis Franz | Keith Gordon | Michael Caine | Nancy Allen | Susanna Clemm

Directors: Brian De Palma

Project Name: Dressed to Kill

