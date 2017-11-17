Stanley Kubrick’s The Killing Special Edition Criterion Collection

$39.98
Details
Stanley Kubrick’s account of an ambitious racetrack robbery is one of Hollywood’s tautest, twistiest noirs. Aided by a radically time-shuffling narrative, razor-sharp dialogue from pulp novelist Jim Thompson, and a phenomenal cast of character actors, including Sterling Hayden, Coleen Gray, Timothy Carey, Elisha Cook Jr., and Marie Windsor, The Killing is both a jaunty thriller and a cold-blooded punch to the gut. And with its precise tracking shots and gratifying sense of irony, it’s Kubrick to the core.
Special Features
- New digital restoration, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack on the Blu-ray edition
- New video interview with producer James B. Harris
- Excerpted interviews with actor Sterling Hayden from the French television series Cinéma cinémas
- New video interview with poet and author Robert Polito about writer Jim Thompson
- Restored high-definition digital transfer of Stanley Kubrick’s 1955 noir feature Killer’s Kiss
- New video appreciation of Killer’s Kiss featuring film critic Geoffrey O’Brien
- Trailers
- A booklet featuring a new essay by film historian Haden Guest and a reprinted interview with actress Marie Windsor
- New cover art by Connor Willumsen
Specifications
- Runtime: 84
- Aspect Ratio: 1.66:1
- Region: A
- Audio: Monaural
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Coleen Gray | Elisha Cook Jr. | Jay Adler | Jay C. Flippen | Joe Sawyer | Marie Windsor | Sterling Hayden | Ted de Corsia | Timothy Carey | Tito Vuolo | Vince Edwards
Directors: Stanley Kubrick
Project Name: The Killing
