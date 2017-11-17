Stanley Kubrick’s The Killing Special Edition Criterion Collection

View larger $39.98 $25.99 - Select Qty - 1

Stanley Kubrick’s account of an ambitious racetrack robbery is one of Hollywood’s tautest, twistiest noirs. Aided by a radically time-shuffling narrative, razor-sharp dialogue from pulp novelist Jim Thompson, and a phenomenal cast of character actors, including Sterling Hayden, Coleen Gray, Timothy Carey, Elisha Cook Jr., and Marie Windsor, The Killing is both a jaunty thriller and a cold-blooded punch to the gut. And with its precise tracking shots and gratifying sense of irony, it’s Kubrick to the core.

New digital restoration, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack on the Blu-ray edition

New video interview with producer James B. Harris

Excerpted interviews with actor Sterling Hayden from the French television series Cinéma cinémas

New video interview with poet and author Robert Polito about writer Jim Thompson

Restored high-definition digital transfer of Stanley Kubrick’s 1955 noir feature Killer’s Kiss

New video appreciation of Killer’s Kiss featuring film critic Geoffrey O’Brien

Trailers

A booklet featuring a new essay by film historian Haden Guest and a reprinted interview with actress Marie Windsor

New cover art by Connor Willumsen

Runtime: 84

Aspect Ratio: 1.66:1

Region: A

Audio: Monaural

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Coleen Gray | Elisha Cook Jr. | Jay Adler | Jay C. Flippen | Joe Sawyer | Marie Windsor | Sterling Hayden | Ted de Corsia | Timothy Carey | Tito Vuolo | Vince Edwards

Directors: Stanley Kubrick

Project Name: The Killing

