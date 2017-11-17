Twitter
Stanley Kubrick’s The Killing Special Edition Criterion Collection
Stanley Kubrick’s The Killing Special Edition Criterion Collection
$39.98

$25.99


1 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 171117-68435-1
UPC: 715515085618
Part No: CC2047BD
ISBN-13: 978-1-60465-465-3
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Stanley Kubrick  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Crime | Drama | Film Noir | Suspense | Thrillers
Studio: Criterion | MGM | United Artists
Original U.S. Release: June 6, 1956
Item Release Date: August 16, 2011
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Stanley Kubrick’s account of an ambitious racetrack robbery is one of Hollywood’s tautest, twistiest noirs. Aided by a radically time-shuffling narrative, razor-sharp dialogue from pulp novelist Jim Thompson, and a phenomenal cast of character actors, including Sterling Hayden, Coleen Gray, Timothy Carey, Elisha Cook Jr., and Marie Windsor, The Killing is both a jaunty thriller and a cold-blooded punch to the gut. And with its precise tracking shots and gratifying sense of irony, it’s Kubrick to the core.

Special Features

  • New digital restoration, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack on the Blu-ray edition
  • New video interview with producer James B. Harris
  • Excerpted interviews with actor Sterling Hayden from the French television series Cinéma cinémas
  • New video interview with poet and author Robert Polito about writer Jim Thompson
  • Restored high-definition digital transfer of Stanley Kubrick’s 1955 noir feature Killer’s Kiss
  • New video appreciation of Killer’s Kiss featuring film critic Geoffrey O’Brien
  • Trailers
  • A booklet featuring a new essay by film historian Haden Guest and a reprinted interview with actress Marie Windsor
  • New cover art by Connor Willumsen

Specifications

  • Runtime: 84
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.66:1
  • Region: A
  • Audio: Monaural
  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Coleen Gray | Elisha Cook Jr. | Jay Adler | Jay C. Flippen | Joe Sawyer | Marie Windsor | Sterling Hayden | Ted de Corsia | Timothy Carey | Tito Vuolo | Vince Edwards
Directors: Stanley Kubrick
Project Name: The Killing

