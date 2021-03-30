Killing Eve: Season One Original BBC America Television Series Soundtrack

- Cast: Fiona Shaw | Jodie Comer | Kim Bodnia | Owen McDonnell | Sandra Oh | Sean Delaney
- Project Name Killing Eve
- Contributors Anna Karina | Barry Woolnough | Brigitte Bardot | Cat's Eyes | Cigarettes After Sex | Étienne Daho | Pati Amor | Pshycotic Beats | The Troggs | Unloved
- Original Release Date: April 8, 2018
Limited double colored vinyl LP pressing. Original soundtrack to the BBC America TV series. Killing Eve is a British spy thriller television series. The series follows Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh), a British intelligence investigator tasked with capturing psychopathic assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer); as the chase progresses, the two develop a mutual obsession. Based on the Villanelle novel series by Luke Jennings, each of the show’s series has featured a different female showrunner. Phoebe Waller-Bridge was head writer of season one, while Emerald Fennell took over for season two.
Killing Eve has received critical acclaim and several accolades, including a Peabody Award and the British Academy Television Award for Best Drama Series. Both Comer and Oh have won multiple Best Actress awards for their roles, with Fiona Shaw winning one for Best Supporting Actress as Carolyn Martens. The show and it’s stars have received many other nominations.
Special Features
- BAFTA Award-winning soundtrack
- Download included
- Limited Blood Splattered Colored Vinyl Edition
- Features music by Unloved, Étienne Daho, Cigarettes After Sex and many more
Playlists
- Disc One
- (Sigh) by: Unloved
- Roller Girl by: Anna Karina
- After Dinner by: Unloved
- Killer Shangri-Lah by: Pati Amor | Pshycotic Beats
- This Is The Time by: Unloved
- Devils Angels by: Unloved
- Evil Woman by: The Troggs
- Cry Baby Cry by: Unloved
- K. by: Cigarettes After Sex
- Bill by: Unloved
- Disc Two
- Girl In The Room by: Cat's Eyes
- Fail We May Sail We Must by: Unloved
- Danger by: Barry Woolnough | Unloved
- Xpectations by: Unloved
- Sombre by: Unloved
- Voodoo Voodoo by: Étienne Daho
- When A Woman Is Around by: Unloved
- Contact by: Brigitte Bardot
- Crash Boom Bang by: Unloved
- Unloved 7 by: Unloved
- We Are Unloved by: Unloved
- If by: Unloved
Specifications
