Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music Deluxe Vinyl Edition

- Cast: Anita Ores | Anne Bartoletti | Cheri Jones | Denise Sullivan | Elizabeth Kaden | Mary Demas | Megan Ores | Michael Rooker | Ted Kaden | Tom Towles | Tracy Arnold
- Directors: John McNaughton
- Project Name Henry Portrait Of A Serial Killer
- Composers Ken Hale | Robert McNaughton | Steven A. Jones
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Pop Fetish
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama | Horror
- Studios: Waxwork
- Original Release Date: September 7, 1990
- Product Release Date: June 4, 2021
- Rating: NR
- More: Michael Rooker
Waxwork Records is excited to present HENRY: PORTRAIT OF A SERIAL KILLER Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. Available for the first time since 1990, this deluxe vinyl release features the complete soundtrack with score cues by Robert McNaughton, Steven A. Jones, and Ken Hale. Starring Michael Rooker and Tom Towles, HENRY: PORTRAIT OF A SERIAL KILLER is a 1986 American psychological horror crime film directed and co-written by John McNaughton. The movie is loosely based on convinced real life serial killers Henry Lee Lucas and Otis Toole. The movie was filmed in 1985 but had difficulty finding a distributor. It premiered in 1986 to successful showings on the film festival circuit, but with its positive critical attention, the film also attracted controversy. The film was rated “X” by the MPAA, further increasing its reputation as a controversial movie. It was subsequently picked up for a limited release in 1990 in an unrated version. It was shot in Chicago, Illinois on 16mm in less than a month with a budget of $110,000.
The score by Robert McNaughton, Steven A. Jones, and Ken Hale features primitive synth drones, ambient electronic cues, hard pounding drum machines, warbling synth bass, bar room jukebox rock ’n roll, and dialogue tracks. Waxwork is proud to present the complete soundtrack and score on vinyl for the very first time since 1990.
Special Features
- The Complete Film Music by Robert McNaughton, Steven A. Jones, and Ken Hale
- Re-mastered Audio For Vinyl
- 180 Gram “Crime Scene” colored vinyl (Crystal Clear with Blood Red Smeared)
- New Artwork by Rich Kelly
- Deluxe Old Style Tip-On Gatefold Packaging
- Printed Inserts
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Music Genres: Soundtracks