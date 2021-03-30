Share Page Support Us
Killing Eve: Season Two Original BBC America Television Series Soundtrack

Killing Eve: Season Two Original BBC America Television Series Soundtrack
Vinyl
SKU: 210330-86032-1
UPC: 5400863019037
Part No: LC34682
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

Limited double colored vinyl LP pressing. Original soundtrack to the BBC America TV series. Killing Eve is a British spy thriller television series. The series follows Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh), a British intelligence investigator tasked with capturing psychopathic assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer); as the chase progresses, the two develop a mutual obsession. Based on the Villanelle novel series by Luke Jennings, each of the show’s series has featured a different female showrunner. Phoebe Waller-Bridge was head writer of season one, while Emerald Fennell took over for season two.

Killing Eve has received critical acclaim and several accolades, including a Peabody Award and the British Academy Television Award for Best Drama Series. Both Comer and Oh have won multiple Best Actress awards for their roles, with Fiona Shaw winning one for Best Supporting Actress as Carolyn Martens. The show and it’s stars have received many other nominations.

Special Features

  • BAFTA Award-winning soundtrack
  • Download included
  • Limited Blood Splattered Colored Vinyl Edition
  • Features music by Unloved, Jane Weaver, Cigarettes After Sex and many more

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
