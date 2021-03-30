Killing Eve: Season Two Original BBC America Television Series Soundtrack

- Cast: Fiona Shaw | Jodie Comer | Kim Bodnia | Owen McDonnell | Sandra Oh | Sean Delaney
Limited double colored vinyl LP pressing. Original soundtrack to the BBC America TV series. Killing Eve is a British spy thriller television series. The series follows Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh), a British intelligence investigator tasked with capturing psychopathic assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer); as the chase progresses, the two develop a mutual obsession. Based on the Villanelle novel series by Luke Jennings, each of the show’s series has featured a different female showrunner. Phoebe Waller-Bridge was head writer of season one, while Emerald Fennell took over for season two.
Killing Eve has received critical acclaim and several accolades, including a Peabody Award and the British Academy Television Award for Best Drama Series. Both Comer and Oh have won multiple Best Actress awards for their roles, with Fiona Shaw winning one for Best Supporting Actress as Carolyn Martens. The show and it’s stars have received many other nominations.
- BAFTA Award-winning soundtrack
- Download included
- Limited Blood Splattered Colored Vinyl Edition
- Features music by Unloved, Jane Weaver, Cigarettes After Sex and many more
- It's Not You, It's Me by: Unloved
- I'm Gonna Haunt You by: Fabienne Delsol
- Damned by: Unloved
- Where Evil Grows by: The Poppy Family
- Remember by: Étienne Daho | Unloved
- She's My Witch (Edit) by: Fireflies
- Tell Mama by: Unloved
- Born To Lie by: Le Volume Courbe
- I Could Tell You But I'd Have To Kill You by: Unloved
- Her by: Unloved
- Lee by: Unloved
- Modern Kosmology by: Jane Weaver
- Via Tu Sei Libero by: Dalida
- Dangerous Charms by: Delmonas
- Screw You by: Ramases | Selket
- La Plus Belle Chanson by: Jacqueline Taïeb
- Vlinder Van Een Zomer (Angel Of The Morning) by: Willeke Alberti
- Comment Ça Se Danse by: Bertrand Belin
- Opera House by: Cigarettes After Sex
