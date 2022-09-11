Share Page Support Us
Space Chimps (2008) RARE Set of 6 Promotional Trading Cards Perforated Sheet

Space Chimps (2008) RARE Set of 6 Promotional Trading Cards Perforated Sheet
Space Chimps (2008) RARE Set of 6 Promotional Trading Cards Perforated Sheet
Space Chimps (2008) RARE Set of 6 Promotional Trading Cards Perforated Sheet
1 in stock
Y78 Card
SKU: 220911-102847-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

1 in stock
Y79 Card
SKU: 220911-102847-2
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

1 in stock
Y80 Card
SKU: 220911-102847-3
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

1 in stock
Y81 Card
SKU: 220911-102847-4
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

1 in stock
Y82 Card
SKU: 220911-102847-5
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

1 in stock
Y83 Card
SKU: 220911-102847-6
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Space Chimps (2008) RARE Set of 6 Promotional Trading Cards Perforated Sheet. These were available exclusively at San Diego Comic Con 2008.

Item has minor wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.

