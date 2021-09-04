Stephen King The Dark Tower Sketchbook Marvel Comic Book (2006) Jae Lee, Richard Isanove [B78]

- Project Name The Dark Tower
- Authors Stephen King
- Artists Jae Lee | Richard Isanove
- Product Types: Books | Comics
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Science Fiction | Western
- More: Stephen King
Stephen King The Dark Tower Sketchbook Marvel Comic Book (2006) Jae Lee, Richard Isanove.
Item has minor wear and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Jae Lee | Richard Isanove | Stephen King
- Shows / Movies: The Dark Tower
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Science Fiction | Western
- Product Types: Books > Comics