The Simpsons: The Complete Eighth Season Collector’s Edition DVD Set (2006)

Item Release Date: August 15, 2006

Rating: NR

Details

The Simpsons: The Complete Eighth Season Collector’s Edition DVD Set.

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and scratches in the outer packaging. See photos for details.

The madcap antics of Springfields first family continue when the Emmy® award-winning series created by Matt Groening returns to DVD. Arriving on August 15th from Fox Home Entertainment, “The Simpsons” The Complete Eighth Season showcases all 25 episodes from the critically-acclaimed eighth season, as well as a host of bonus materials including audio commentaries from Groening and “The Simpsons” Executive Producers, Writers and Directors, as well as animatics and storyboards with optional audio commentary, a special featurette, deleted scenes, a sketch gallery and much more. As a special bonus for fans and collectors, Fox Home Entertainment will release the “The Simpsons” The Complete Eighth Season in two unique packaging options – a special Limited Edition Maggie Simpson box, as well as a collectible, illustrated gatefold digipak.

Special Features

Special introduction from creator Matt Groening

Commentary on every episode by creator Matt Groening and executive producer Josh Weinstein, joined by (variously) the producers, writers, directors, and voice cast

"The Simpsons House" featurette

Multi-angle animation showcases

Animators' illustrated commentaries on select episodes

Original sketches

Deleted scenes

Promotional spots featuring Matt Groening

Special language feature on Homer's Enemy

Specifications

Number of Discs: 4

Language: English, French, Spanish

Region: 1

Runtime: 570

Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1



Project Name: The Simpsons

