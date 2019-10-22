Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Simpsons: The Complete Eighth Season Collector’s Edition DVD Set (2006)

The Simpsons: The Complete Eighth Season Collector’s Edition DVD Set (2006)
View larger

$23.99

$18.97


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 191022-79527-1
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Adventure | Cult Television | Family | Fantasy | Teen Films | Television
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Item Release Date: August 15, 2006
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Simpsons: The Complete Eighth Season Collector’s Edition DVD Set.

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and scratches in the outer packaging. See photos for details.

The madcap antics of Springfields first family continue when the Emmy® award-winning series created by Matt Groening returns to DVD. Arriving on August 15th from Fox Home Entertainment, “The Simpsons” The Complete Eighth Season showcases all 25 episodes from the critically-acclaimed eighth season, as well as a host of bonus materials including audio commentaries from Groening and “The Simpsons” Executive Producers, Writers and Directors, as well as animatics and storyboards with optional audio commentary, a special featurette, deleted scenes, a sketch gallery and much more. As a special bonus for fans and collectors, Fox Home Entertainment will release the “The Simpsons” The Complete Eighth Season in two unique packaging options – a special Limited Edition Maggie Simpson box, as well as a collectible, illustrated gatefold digipak.

Special Features

  • Special introduction from creator Matt Groening
  • Commentary on every episode by creator Matt Groening and executive producer Josh Weinstein, joined by (variously) the producers, writers, directors, and voice cast
  • "The Simpsons House" featurette
  • Multi-angle animation showcases
  • Animators' illustrated commentaries on select episodes
  • Original sketches
  • Deleted scenes
  • Promotional spots featuring Matt Groening
  • Special language feature on Homer's Enemy

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 4
  • Language: English, French, Spanish
  • Region: 1
  • Runtime: 570
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1


Project Name: The Simpsons

Related Items

Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again by Frank Miller & David Mazzucchelli
Your Favourite TV and Radio Themes and More
Being There Paperback Movie Tie-In Edition by Jerzy Kosinski (1980)
Saturday Night Fever The Original Movie Soundtrack CD (1996)
Time Bomb Comic 1 of 3 by Jimmy Palmiotti, Justin Gray (2011) [BK06]
Funko POP Television BBC Doctor Who Evolving Dalek SEC Vinyl Figure Gamestop Exclusive #275 [POP4]
Green Goblin Ultimate Spider-Man Bust Diamond Select Marvel Comics Toys (2000)
DC Comics Retro Montage Superman, Flash, Batman, Green Lantern 22 x 34 inch Poster
Gotham City Serials: The Complete 1940s Movie Serials Collection – Batman (1943-15 Chapters) Batman & Robin (1949-15 Chapters)
Frank Frazetta Silver Warrior 24 x 36 inch Fantasy Art Poster

Categories

Adventure | Cult Television | DVD | Family | Fantasy | Movies & TV | Teen Films | Television | Twentieth Century Fox

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *