Hong Kong Tourism Board Plans Largest-ever Fireworks Display in City's History (2023)

Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

Hong Kong > > Wan Chai

Hong Kong Tourism Board

The Hong Kong Tourism Board is planning the city’s grandest New Year’s Eve firework display to date on Sunday, December 31, 2023. Against the backdrop of the Hong Kong skyline, spectators will be treated to a 12-minute fireworks musical, surpassing any seen before in both scale and duration in Hong Kong.

As the clock approaches midnight, the facade of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) will be adorned with a large-scale countdown clock. At the stroke of midnight, the numerals 2024 will light up the harborfront building, setting off a synchronized extravaganza featuring a breathtaking display of fireworks, a harmonious blend of artistic fusion music, along with a vibrant light show.

The fireworks will take audiences through the four seasons, symbolizing the cyclical nature of life and the promise of new beginnings. From the serene beauty of winter to the vibrant colors of summer, the pyrotechnics will embody the essence of each season. The accompanying music has been curated to enhance the experience.

The grand countdown will ignite a mesmerizing audiovisual experience, blending energetic electronic beats, enchanting classical melodies, and the rich timbres of traditional Chinese instruments. This artistic fusion of music represents Hong Kong’s unique blend of old and new, bridging Eastern and Western cultures in a captivating display.

To enhance the atmosphere to its peak at midnight, a pre-show session will occur every 15 minutes beginning at 11:00 PM Hong Kong Time. Pyrotechnics will shoot from the rooftops of three prominent harborfront high-rises on Hong Kong Island, illuminating the sky in four different colors symbolizing love, health, happiness, and wealth for the year 2024.

The New Year countdown spectacle will be shared with viewers worldwide, extending the celebration’s global reach through satellite broadcast.