The Bride Of Frankenstein Original 1935 Motion Picture Soundtrack Music Vinyl Edition

Details

Waxwork Records is proud to present THE BRIDE OF FRANKENSTEIN Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Franz Waxman. In celebration of the film’s 85th Anniversary, we are thrilled to present the premiere vinyl release of the original soundtrack recording as a deluxe album featuring re-mastered audio, new artwork, and likeness approvals from famed actress Elsa Lanchester’s estate.

THE BRIDE OF FRANKENSTEIN is a 1935 horror movie directed by James Whale and starring Boris Karloff & Elsa Lanchester. It is the first sequel to the 1931 film FRANKENSTEIN, and widely regarded as one of the greatest sequels in cinematic history. The film has been praised as Whale’s masterpiece. In 1998, it was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the United States National Film Registry, having been deemed “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant”.

Sourced from the original master acetates housed in the composer’s archives at Syracuse University and original masters from Universal, the soundtrack album has been meticulously restored and re-mastered. Working closely with Universal Pictures, this historic release marks the very first time the original film music by has been made available on vinyl. The album features new artwork by Phantom City Creative, a 12”x12” booklet including artwork and original scoring session photography, and liner notes by album producer and restoration engineer Mike Matessino.

Special Features

The Premiere Vinyl Release of the Soundtrack

180 Gram Black and White Swirled Colored Vinyl

Old Style Tip-On Gatefold Jackets with Satin Coating

Artwork by Phantom City Creative

12”x12” Booklet Included

Scoring Session Photography

Liner Notes

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Boris Karloff | Colin Clive | Douglas Walton | E.E. Clive | Elsa Lanchester | Ernest Thesiger | Gavin Gordon | Lucien Prival | O.P. Heggie | Una O'Connor | Valerie Hobson

Directors: James Whale

Project Name: Bride of Frankenstein

Composers: Franz Waxman

Artists: Phantom City Creative

