Michael Mann’s Thief Special Edition Criterion Collection Blu-ray

$39.95
$24.99
UPC: 715515166119
Part No: CC2576BD
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New
View All: James Caan | Michael Mann items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama | Thrillers
Studio: Criterion
Original U.S. Release: March 27, 1981
Item Release Date: December 15, 2015
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
The contemporary American auteur Michael Mann’s bold artistic sensibility was already fully formed when he burst out of the gate with Thief, his debut feature. James Caan stars, in one of his most riveting performances, as a no-nonsense ex-con safecracker planning to leave the criminal world behind after one final diamond heist—but he discovers that escape is not as simple as he’d hoped. Finding hypnotic beauty in neon and rain-slick streets, sparks and steel, Thief effortlessly established the moody stylishness and tactile approach to action that would also define such later iconic entertainment from Mann as Miami Vice, Manhunter and Heat.
Special Features
- Director-approved edition
- New digital restoration from a 4K film transfer of the director’s cut, approved by director Michael Mann, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack on the Blu-ray
- Audio commentary featuring Mann and actor James Caan
- New interviews with Mann, Caan, and Johannes Schmoelling of the band Tangerine Dream, which contributed the film’s soundtrack
- Trailer
- An essay by critic Nick James
- New cover design by Fred Davis
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Language: English
- Region: A
- Runtime: 124
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Audio: 5.1 Surround
Cast: Dennis Farina | James Caan | Jim Belushi | Robert Prosky | Tuesday Weld | W.R. Brown | Willie Nelson
Directors: Michael Mann
Project Name: Thief
Related Items
Categories
Action | Blu-ray | Crime | Criterion | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Featured | Movies & TV | Thrillers | Throwback Space