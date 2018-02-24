Michael Mann’s Thief Special Edition Criterion Collection Blu-ray

Twitter
Details

The contemporary American auteur Michael Mann’s bold artistic sensibility was already fully formed when he burst out of the gate with Thief, his debut feature. James Caan stars, in one of his most riveting performances, as a no-nonsense ex-con safecracker planning to leave the criminal world behind after one final diamond heist—but he discovers that escape is not as simple as he’d hoped. Finding hypnotic beauty in neon and rain-slick streets, sparks and steel, Thief effortlessly established the moody stylishness and tactile approach to action that would also define such later iconic entertainment from Mann as Miami Vice, Manhunter and Heat.

Special Features

  • Director-approved edition
  • New digital restoration from a 4K film transfer of the director’s cut, approved by director Michael Mann, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack on the Blu-ray
  • Audio commentary featuring Mann and actor James Caan
  • New interviews with Mann, Caan, and Johannes Schmoelling of the band Tangerine Dream, which contributed the film’s soundtrack
  • Trailer
  • An essay by critic Nick James
  • New cover design by Fred Davis

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Language: English
  • Region: A
  • Runtime: 124
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Audio: 5.1 Surround

Cast: Dennis Farina | James Caan | Jim Belushi | Robert Prosky | Tuesday Weld | W.R. Brown | Willie Nelson
Directors: Michael Mann
Project Name: Thief

