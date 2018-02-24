Michael Mann’s Thief Special Edition Criterion Collection Blu-ray

Blu-ray SKU: 180225-70745-1

UPC: 715515166119

Part No: CC2576BD

Weight: 0.12 lbs

Condition: New

View All: James Caan | Michael Mann items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama | Thrillers

Studio: Criterion

Original U.S. Release: March 27, 1981

Item Release Date: December 15, 2015

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The contemporary American auteur Michael Mann’s bold artistic sensibility was already fully formed when he burst out of the gate with Thief, his debut feature. James Caan stars, in one of his most riveting performances, as a no-nonsense ex-con safecracker planning to leave the criminal world behind after one final diamond heist—but he discovers that escape is not as simple as he’d hoped. Finding hypnotic beauty in neon and rain-slick streets, sparks and steel, Thief effortlessly established the moody stylishness and tactile approach to action that would also define such later iconic entertainment from Mann as Miami Vice, Manhunter and Heat.

Special Features

Director-approved edition

New digital restoration from a 4K film transfer of the director’s cut, approved by director Michael Mann, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack on the Blu-ray

Audio commentary featuring Mann and actor James Caan

New interviews with Mann, Caan, and Johannes Schmoelling of the band Tangerine Dream, which contributed the film’s soundtrack

Trailer

An essay by critic Nick James

New cover design by Fred Davis

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Language: English

Region: A

Runtime: 124

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: 5.1 Surround

Cast: Dennis Farina | James Caan | Jim Belushi | Robert Prosky | Tuesday Weld | W.R. Brown | Willie Nelson

Directors: Michael Mann

Project Name: Thief

Related Items

Categories

Action | Blu-ray | Crime | Criterion | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Featured | Movies & TV | Thrillers | Throwback Space