Original U.S. Release: January 14, 1981

Item Release Date: July 15, 2014

Rating: R

Details

With Scanners, David Cronenberg plunges us into one of his most terrifying and thrilling sci-fi worlds. After a man with extraordinary—and frighteningly destructive—telepathic abilities is nabbed by agents from a mysterious rogue corporation, he discovers he is far from the only possessor of such strange powers, and that some of the other “scanners” have their minds set on world domination, while others are trying to stop them. A trademark Cronenberg combination of the visceral and the cerebral, this phenomenally gruesome and provocative film about the expanses and limits of the human mind was the Canadian director’s breakout hit in the United States.

Special Features

New, restored 2K digital film transfer, supervised by director David Cronenberg

The “Scanners” Way, a new documentary by Michael Lennick on the film’s special effects, featuring interviews with Cronenberg’s collaborators

Mental Saboteur, a new interview with actor Michael Ironside

The Ephemerol Diaries, a 2012 interview with actor and artist Stephen Lack

Excerpt from a 1981 interview with Cronenberg on the CBC’s The Bob McLean Show

New, restored 2K digital transfer of Stereo (1969), Cronenberg’s first feature film

Trailer and radio spots

An essay by critic Kim Newman

New cover illustration by Connor Willumsen

Specifications

Runtime: 103

Audio: Original Monaural

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Region: 1

Cast: Jennifer O'Neill | Lawrence Dane | Michael Ironside | Patrick McGoohan | Robert A. Silverman | Stephen Lack

Directors: David Cronenberg

Project Name: Scanners

