The Art of Star Trek Discovery Hardcover Edition

Hardcover Book SKU: 201130-83474-1

ISBN-10: 1789092590

ISBN-13: 9781789092592

Weight: 4.15 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Doug Jones | Sonequa Martin-Green items

Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Television | Drama | Science Fiction | Television

Studio: Titan

Original U.S. Release: September 19, 2017

Item Release Date: November 10, 2020

Rating: TV-14

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The official Star Trek: Discovery art book.

Star Trek: Discovery, the newest chapter in the Star Trek Universe, follows the exploits of Vulcan-raised science officer Michael Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery as they boldly go where no one has gone before. The Art of Star Trek Discovery explores behind the scenes of CBS’s hit show, with cast and crew interviews, set photography, concept art and storyboards. With exclusive content from the first two seasons, this book is a must-have for every Star Trek fan.

Specifications

Pages: 192

Size: 12.25 x 0.99 x 11 in

Cast: Anthony Rapp | Doug Jones | Emily Coutts | Mary Wiseman | Michelle Yeoh | Oyin Oladejo | Patrick Kwok-Choon | Sonequa Martin-Green

Subject: Star Trek: Discover

Authors: Paula Block | Terry J Erdmann

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Television | Drama | Hardcover Books | Science Fiction | Television | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Titan