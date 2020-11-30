Share Page Support Us
The Art of Star Trek Discovery Hardcover Edition

$49.99

$39.70


5 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 201130-83474-1
ISBN-10: 1789092590
ISBN-13: 9781789092592
Weight: 4.15 lbs
Condition: New

Details

The official Star Trek: Discovery art book.

Star Trek: Discovery, the newest chapter in the Star Trek Universe, follows the exploits of Vulcan-raised science officer Michael Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery as they boldly go where no one has gone before. The Art of Star Trek Discovery explores behind the scenes of CBS’s hit show, with cast and crew interviews, set photography, concept art and storyboards. With exclusive content from the first two seasons, this book is a must-have for every Star Trek fan.

Specifications

  • Pages: 192
  • Size: 12.25 x 0.99 x 11 in

Cast: Anthony Rapp | Doug Jones | Emily Coutts | Mary Wiseman | Michelle Yeoh | Oyin Oladejo | Patrick Kwok-Choon | Sonequa Martin-Green
Subject: Star Trek: Discover
Authors: Paula Block | Terry J Erdmann

