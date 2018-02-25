Twitter
Valiant Comics Bloodshot Character Portrait 24 x 36 inch Poster

View larger

$13.98

$9.98


4 in stock


PosterSKU: 180226-70761-1
Part No: 52514R
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Comic Based | Crime | Thrillers
Poster Categories: Comics & Fantasy Art
Studio: Valiant Comics
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This beautiful large-format poster features the Valiant Comics character Bloodshot, a violent but heroic super-soldier with nanites in his blood that give him special powers. Bloodshot’s powers include superhuman physicality, the ability to regenerate from any wound if he consumes matter, the ability to alter his body shape, and the ability to communicate with machines. His body was engineered by the secret government organization Project Rising Spirit.

Bloodshot was created by writer Kevin Van Hook and artist Yvel Guichet in 1992, originally appearing in the pages of Valiant Comics’ Eternal Warrior.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in


Characters: Bloodshot

Categories

Action | Comic Based | Comics & Fantasy Art | Crime | Featured | Posters - Reprints | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Thrillers | Valiant Comics

