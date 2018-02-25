Valiant Comics Bloodshot Character Portrait 24 x 36 inch Poster

View larger $13.98 $9.98 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

This beautiful large-format poster features the Valiant Comics character Bloodshot, a violent but heroic super-soldier with nanites in his blood that give him special powers. Bloodshot’s powers include superhuman physicality, the ability to regenerate from any wound if he consumes matter, the ability to alter his body shape, and the ability to communicate with machines. His body was engineered by the secret government organization Project Rising Spirit.

Bloodshot was created by writer Kevin Van Hook and artist Yvel Guichet in 1992, originally appearing in the pages of Valiant Comics’ Eternal Warrior.

