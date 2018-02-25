Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Naruto Shippuden 24 x 36 inch Anime Poster

Naruto Shippuden 24 x 36 inch Anime Poster
View larger

$13.99

$8.99


5 in stock


PosterSKU: 180226-70764-1
Part No: 52563R
Weight: 1.03 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Comic Based | Drama
Poster Categories: Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: VIZ Media
Original U.S. Release: October 28, 2009
Rating: TV-14
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Naruto: Shippûden is based on characters created by Masashi Kishimoto. The show is centered on Naruto Uzumaki, a loud, hyperactive, adolescent ninja who constantly searches for approval and recognition. Naruto is also trying to become Hokage, who is acknowledged as the leader and strongest of all ninja in the village.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Chie Nakamura | Dave Wittenberg | Junko Takeuchi | Kyle Hebert | Maile Flanagan | Masako Katsuki
Subject: Naruto Shippuden

Related Items

Yahtzee: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 Edition with Groot Vinyl Figure
Black Mama, White Mama
Bruce Lee In Motion Apparel
Marvel Characters Line-Up 34 x 22 inch Comics Poster
Extremely Rare – Hong Kong Film Magazine Issue #2 (1994)
Dave Friedman: My Life in the Movies Limited Signed Slipcase Edition
Dragonball Z 36 x 24 Inch Character Poster
McCabe & Mrs. Miller Criterion Collection Special Edition
Kong: Skull Island King Kong Skull Outline Long Sleeve, Tank Top, Polo and Work Apparel
Bruce Lee Inner Fury Childrens Apparel

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Comic Based | Comics & Fantasy Art | Drama | Featured | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | VIZ Media

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *