Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Dragonball Z – Goku Three Character Pose 24 x 36 inch Anime Poster

Dragonball Z – Goku Three Character Pose 24 x 36 inch Anime Poster
View larger

$13.99

$9.99


5 in stock


PosterSKU: 180226-70766-1
Part No: 51884R
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Toei Animation
Original U.S. Release: September 13, 1996
Rating: TV-PG
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The animated series Dragonball Z centers on a warrior named Goku who, after learning that he is from another planet, gathers his friends to defend that planet from an onslaught of extraterrestrial enemies.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Brian Drummond | Cathy Weseluck | Christopher Sabat | Doc Harris | Jillian Michaels | Kirby Morrow | Scott McNeil | Sean Schemmel | Sonny Strait | Stephanie Nadolny | Terry Klassen
Subject: Dragonball Z

Related Items

Ray Harryhausen: Special Effects Titan Special Edition
The Essential Harry Potter Film Music Collection
Metropolis Directed by Fritz Lang 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Fallout 4 Game Poster 36 x 24 inches
Bruce Lee Rebel Yell Front and Back Printed Apparel
2001: A Space Odyssey 36 x 24 Inch Horizontal Movie Poster
Gravitar Blast Off Long Sleeve, Tank Top, Polo and Work Apparel
TRON: Legacy Daft Punk 2-LP Vinyl Edition Motion Picture Soundtrack
Eddie and the Cruisers Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
RARE Sci-Fi Comedy Paul Promotional Sunglasses

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Comics & Fantasy Art | Family | Fantasy | Featured | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | Toei Animation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *