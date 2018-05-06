George A. Romero’s Monkey Shines Expanded Original MGM Motion Picture Soundtrack by David Shire

View larger $69.90 $39.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6

Condition: New

Details

Music Box Records presents an extended soundtrack release of Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear, George A. Romero’s vivid 1988 psychological horror thriller about a young man paralyzed from the neck down after an accident; he is given a specially-trained capuchin monkey to help him with his day-to-day cares, unaware that the little monkey is actually the ongoing subject of a secret genetic experiment to increase animal intelligence. As a result, man and monkey develop a dangerous psychotic link that fuels homicidal rages that are shared and accentuated between them both.

The music was composed by David Shire, in one of only a few excursions into horror territory made by the composer. Best known for scoring edgy thrillers like The Conversation (1974), The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974), Alan J. Pakula’s All the President’s Men (1976), and Zodiac (2007), as well as science fiction/fantasy adventure dramas such as 2010 (1984), Return to Oz (1985), and Short Circuit (1986).

Based on the book of the same name by Michael Stewart, wherein the behaviorally advanced monkey becomes Mr. Hyde to the hero’s Dr. Jekyll; the story is an engrossing tale that ramps up to a horrific climax in which the hero, paralyzed from the neck down and confined to a wheelchair in his home, must outsmart the capuchin’s boosted-intelligence to save his girlfriend and himself from the monkey’s savage and calculated attacks.

Shire’s skillful music is an engaging mix of sweeping lyrical melodies and jungle drum timbres and tempos that augment Romero’s visualized moments of fear and suspense. Shire delineates the thought-world of the capuchin with a growing interaction of sonic discord and shocking stingers that electrify Romero’s carefully choreographed scares. In following the contours of Romero’s scary storyline Shire also composes some tremendous action music which intensifies the film’s excitement, suspense, and roaring action, all of which makes for a tense and thrilling listening experience.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the film in 2018, Music Box Records presents this expanded soundtrack release album featuring 40 tracks and 65 minutes of music, an increase of 28 tracks and 25 minutes of music over the previous edition of this score. The package features a 12-page illustrated booklet featuring exclusive liner notes by Randall D. Larson that includes a new interview with the composer about his score.

Special Features

Newly remastered and expanded edition

Limited edition of 1,000 units

Includes 25 minutes of music never before released

12-page CD booklet with liner notes by Randall D. Larson

Playlists

Prologue / Main Title (3:35)

Operating Room (1:10)

Homecoming (1:08)

Geoff's Lab (1:08)

Geoff & Allan / Geoff to Burbage (0:57)

Suicide Attempt (0:40)

Melanie (1:14)

Fetch Montage (1:59)

Shaving Scene (1:33)

Fishing (0:59)

Is That You, Burbage? / Ella Freaks (1:28)

Drowning Rat / Parakeet Attack (1:07)

Get Rid of That Bird (1:59)

Science Is Measurement (1:41)

He Deserved to Die / Monkey Vision I (1:37)

Geoff in Attic / That Son of a Bitch (2:42)

Blood Kiss (1:34)

There Was a Fire / Ella Dragged Away (0:53)

Campground / Bedtime (3:19)

You Want It / Let's Tune In (3:00)

Monkey Vision II (0:54)

She's Filling Me Up (1:02)

Mother, Mother (1:48)

Lab Attack (0:40)

Mother Snuffer (1:46)

Geoff Looks For Mom / I Killed Them (1:42)

Ella Attacks Geoff (1:41)

Answer the Telephone (1:59)

Geoff's Death (2:12)

Lights Out (1:08)

Let's Have Music (1:52)

Force Feeding (1:34)

Monkey Vision Ultimo (0:36)

Allan's Agony (3:56)

Liebestod (0:53)

Surgery (0:59)

Let's Go Fishing (0:59)

Shock Ending (Unused) (0:26)

End Credits (2:59)

Bonus Track

Let's Go Fishing (Alternate Ending) (1:06)

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 65:35

Cast: Janine Turner | Jason Beghe | John Pankow | Joyce Van Patten | Kate McNeil | Patricia Tallman | Stanley Tucci | Stephen Root | William Newman

Directors: George A. Romero

Project Name: Monkey Shines

Composers: David Shire

