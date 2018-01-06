Twitter
The Beast Within Special Edition Blu-ray

The Beast Within Special Edition Blu-ray
The Beast Within Special Edition Blu-ray
The Beast Within Special Edition Blu-ray

$19.97

$15.78


2 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 180106-69261-1
UPC: 826663145762
Part No: SF14576
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Monster Movies | Thrillers
Studio: Shout Factory
Original U.S. Release: February 12, 1982
Item Release Date: December 17, 2013
Rating: R
Details

A teenager is experiencing growing pains of a most shocking kind in this exciting, tense and all-too-real story of a human-into monster transformation.

18-year-old Michael MacCleary – the progeny of an unholy union between his mother and a swamp beast – is on the verge of becoming a man. And as the inherited evil in his blood gnaws at his soul, Michael must return to the swamp to uncover the terrifying identity of his father – before his nasty natural tendencies force him to feed on the locals! Starring Ronny Cox (Robocop), Bibi Besch (Tremors), Paul Clemens (Communion) L.Q. Jones (The Wild Bunch) and R.G. Armstrong (Race With The Devil).

Special Features

  • Audio Commentary with Director Philippe Mora and Actor Paul Clemens
  • Audio Commentary with Writer Tom Holland
  • Theatrical Trailer

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 98
  • Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio
  • Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
  • Region: A

Cast: Bibi Besch | Don Gordon | L.Q. Jones | Meshach Taylor | Paul Clemens | R.G. Armstrong | Ron Soble | Ronny Cox
Directors: Philippe Mora
Project Name: The Beast Within

Categories

Blu-ray | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Horror | Monster Movies | Movies & TV | Shout Factory | Thrillers | Throwback Space

