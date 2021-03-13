The Fly (1986) Original Soundtrack Album Limited Fog Green Vinyl Edition

- Cast: Geena Davis | George Chuvalo | Jeff Goldblum | John Getz | Joy Boushel | Leslie Carlson | Michael Copeman
- Directors: David Cronenberg
- Project Name The Fly
- Composers Howard Shore
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Horror | Science Fiction | Thrillers
- Studios: Varese Sarabande
- Original Release Date: August 15, 1986
- Product Release Date: June 21, 2019
- Rating: R
- More: David Cronenberg
Soundtrack to 80’s cult film from David Cronenberg that launched the career of Jeff Goldblum. This LP is pressed on Fog Green Vinyl. Composer, Howard Shore, is a 3-time Oscar winning composer. Often associated with the films of Peter Jackson and David Cronenberg, he has composed the scores for four Academy Award Best Picture winners: The Silence of the Lambs (1991), The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003), The Departed (2006) and Spotlight (2015).
Playlists
- Main Title by: Howard Shore
- Plasma Pool by: Howard Shore
- The Last Visit by: Howard Shore
- Stathis Enters by: Howard Shore
- The Phone Call by: Howard Shore
- Seth Goes Through by: Howard Shore
- Ronnie Comes Back by: Howard Shore
- The Jump by: Howard Shore
- Seth and the Fly by: Howard Shore
- Particle Magazine by: Howard Shore
- The Armwrestle by: Howard Shore
- Brundlefly by: Howard Shore
- Ronnie's Visit by: Howard Shore
- The Street by: Howard Shore
- The Stairs by: Howard Shore
- The Fingernails by: Howard Shore
- Baboon Teleportation by: Howard Shore
- The Creature by: Howard Shore
- Steak Montage by: Howard Shore
- The Maggot / Fly Graphic by: Howard Shore
- Success With Baboon by: Howard Shore
- The Ultimate Family by: Howard Shore
- The Finale by: Howard Shore
