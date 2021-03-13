Share Page Support Us
The Fly (1986) Original Soundtrack Album Limited Fog Green Vinyl Edition

The Fly (1986) Original Soundtrack Album Limited Fog Green Vinyl Edition
$29.99
$24.97
1 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 210313-85651-1
UPC: 888072101487
Part No: 3020666885
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

Soundtrack to 80’s cult film from David Cronenberg that launched the career of Jeff Goldblum. This LP is pressed on Fog Green Vinyl. Composer, Howard Shore, is a 3-time Oscar winning composer. Often associated with the films of Peter Jackson and David Cronenberg, he has composed the scores for four Academy Award Best Picture winners: The Silence of the Lambs (1991), The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003), The Departed (2006) and Spotlight (2015).

