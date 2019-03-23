$7.99
$5.99
magazineSKU: 190323-77605-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Brad Pitt items
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | History
Item Release Date: May 14, 2004
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Entertainment Weekly Magazine (May 14, 2004) Brad Pitt, Troy.
The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.
Publication: Entertainment Weekly
Subject: Brad Pitt | Troy
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | History | Magazines & Newspapers