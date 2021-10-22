Share Page Support Us
Terminator 2: Judgement Day Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2 LP Gatefold Vinyl Edition

Terminator 2: Judgement Day Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2 LP Gatefold Vinyl Edition
Terminator 2: Judgement Day Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2 LP Gatefold Vinyl Edition
Vinyl
SKU: 211022-96749-1
UPC: 602557032697
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: New

Featuring the official soundtrack album to James Cameron’s Terminator 2, set to coincide with the 3D/4K re-release of the iconic science fiction movie. The release includes double-fronted gatefold vinyl featuring both the old and new cover designs.

Playlists

  • Side A
  • Main Title (Terminator 2 Theme)
    Sarah On The Run
    Escape From The Hospital (And T1000)
    Desert Suite
    Sarah's Dream (Nuclear Nightmare)
  • Side B
  • Attack On Dyson (Sarah's Solution)
    Our Gang Goes To Cyberdyne
    'Trust Me'
    John & Dyson Into Vault
    SWAT Team Attacks
  • Side C
  • 'I'll Be Back'
    Helicopter Chase
    Tanker Chase
    'Hasta La Vista, Baby' (T1000 Freezes)
    Into The Steel Mill
  • Side D
  • Cameron's Inferno
    Terminator Impaled
    Terminator Revives
    T1000 Terminated
    'It's Over' ('Good-Bye')

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
