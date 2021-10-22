Terminator 2: Judgement Day Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2 LP Gatefold Vinyl Edition

Featuring the official soundtrack album to James Cameron’s Terminator 2, set to coincide with the 3D/4K re-release of the iconic science fiction movie. The release includes double-fronted gatefold vinyl featuring both the old and new cover designs.

Side A

Main Title (Terminator 2 Theme)

Sarah On The Run

Escape From The Hospital (And T1000)

Desert Suite

Sarah's Dream (Nuclear Nightmare)

Side B

Attack On Dyson (Sarah's Solution)

Our Gang Goes To Cyberdyne

'Trust Me'

John & Dyson Into Vault

SWAT Team Attacks

Side C

'I'll Be Back'

Helicopter Chase

Tanker Chase

'Hasta La Vista, Baby' (T1000 Freezes)

Into The Steel Mill

Side D

Cameron's Inferno

Terminator Impaled

Terminator Revives

T1000 Terminated

'It's Over' ('Good-Bye')

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

