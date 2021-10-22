Terminator 2: Judgement Day Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2 LP Gatefold Vinyl Edition

- Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger | Casey Chavez | Castulo Guerra | Colin Patrick Lynch | Dan Stanton | Danny Cooksey | Don Lake | Don Stanton | Earl Boen | Edward Furlong | Ennalls Berl | Guss Williams | Gwenda Deacon | Jared Lounsbery | Jenette Goldstein | Jim Palmer | Joe Morton | Ken Gibbel | Leslie Hamilton Gearren | Linda Hamilton | Michael Edwards | Peter Schrum | Richard Vidan | Robert Patrick | Robert Winley | S. Epatha Merkerson | Shane Wilder | Tom McDonald | Xander Berkeley
- Directors: James Cameron
- Project Name Terminator 2: Judgment Day
- Composers Brad Fiedel
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Pop Fetish
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Action | Science Fiction | Sequels
- Studios: Universal Music Group
- Original Release Date: July 3, 1991
- Product Release Date: March 24, 2017
- Rating: R
Featuring the official soundtrack album to James Cameron’s Terminator 2, set to coincide with the 3D/4K re-release of the iconic science fiction movie. The release includes double-fronted gatefold vinyl featuring both the old and new cover designs.
Playlists
- Side A
- Main Title (Terminator 2 Theme)
Sarah On The Run
Escape From The Hospital (And T1000)
Desert Suite
Sarah's Dream (Nuclear Nightmare)
- Side B
- Attack On Dyson (Sarah's Solution)
Our Gang Goes To Cyberdyne
'Trust Me'
John & Dyson Into Vault
SWAT Team Attacks
- Side C
- 'I'll Be Back'
Helicopter Chase
Tanker Chase
'Hasta La Vista, Baby' (T1000 Freezes)
Into The Steel Mill
- Side D
- Cameron's Inferno
Terminator Impaled
Terminator Revives
T1000 Terminated
'It's Over' ('Good-Bye')
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
