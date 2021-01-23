Share Page Support Us
Original Theme Music From King of Kings and Other Film Spectaculars Vinyl Edition [C45]

Original Theme Music From King of Kings and Other Film Spectaculars Vinyl Edition [C45]
$18.99

$14.87


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 210123-84710-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Adventure | Drama | History | War
Studio: MGM
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Original Theme From King of Kings of Kings (1961) and Other MGM Film Spectaculars Vinyl Edition. Also includes original theme music from Ben-Hur (1959), The Robe (1953), Quo Vadis (1951), Samson and Delilah (1949), Exodus (1960), Francis of Assisi (1961), The Alamo (1960), The High and the Mighty (1954), The Prodigal (1955), and The Sundowners (1960).

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Filmography: Ben-Hur | Exodus | Francis of Assisi | Kings of Kings | Quo Vadis | Samson and Delilah | The Alamo | The High and the Mighty | The Prodigal | The Robe | The Sundowners
Artists: Frank Chacksfield and His Orchestra

