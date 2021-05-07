Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Drive Special Collector’s Edition Blu-ray with Slipcover

Drive Special Collector’s Edition Blu-ray with Slipcover
View larger
$39.95
$31.90
See Options

1 in stock
Blu-ray
SKU: 210507-86959-1
UPC: 760137339083
Part No: MVD3390BR
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New

Speed Kills… If You Ain’t Going Fast Enough!

Toby Wong (Mark Dacascos, John Wick 3: Parabellum) is on a martial arts mission impossible. With a bio-energy module placed on his chest, Toby’s awesome martial arts skills are tuned to a super-human level. The only problem is that Toby doesn’t want the power.

Now, only an army can stop him, and that’s just what’s hunting him down. As he makes his escape from an ammo-packing posse of hitmen, Toby needs a hostage, Malik (Kadeem Hardison, White Men Can’t Jump) to drive him to freedom in Los Angeles.

It’s double-power Jackie Chan-like super moves as the two unlikely heroes face-off with a new advanced killer in this amazing cult classic high octane hyper-action movie featuring an all-star supporting cast that includes Brittany Murphy (Clueless), Sanaa Lathan (Alien vs Predator), Tracey Walter (Repo Man) and Ron Yuan (Mulan).

Special Features

  • Audio commentary by director Steve Wang, fight choreographer Koichi Sakamoto and stars Mark Dacascos and Kadeem Hardison
  • Drive: The Force Behind The Storm' documentary (SD, 47:42)
  • Six Deleted Scenes (SD, 08:42)
  • Interview gallery with cast, director and crew including stars Mark Dacascos and Kadeem Hardison, director Steve Wang, Second Unit Director Wyatt Weed and Stunt Coordinator Koichi Sakamoto (SD, 24:30)
  • Drive: Theatrical Cut with optional English Subtitles (HD, 1:39:00)
  • Original Theatrical Trailer (SD, 01:38)
  • Collectible Mini-Poster
  • Reversible Artwork with Alternative Cover
  • First Time Ever on Blu-ray!
  • Includes BOTH the Extended Directors Cut + the original theatrical cut of the film
  • All star cast includes Mark Dacascos (John Wick 3: Parabellum), Kadeem Hardison (White Men Can't Jump), Brittany Murphy (Clueless), Sanaa Lathan (Alien vs Predator), Tracey Walter (Repo Man) and Ron Yuan (Mulan)
  • WINNER! Minami Toshiko critics award at the Yubari International Fantastic Adventure Film Festival
  • WINNER! Best International Film Award at the 3rd Annual Fantasia Film Festival

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Region: A,B,C
  • Runtime: 112 min
  • Language: English
  • Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
  • Audio: 2.0 Stereo LPCM, 5.1 Dolby Digital Surround
Explore More...

Related Items

Shrapnel: Aristeia Rising – Radical Books [BK02]
Armitage: Dual-Matrix Limited Edition Metal Lunch Box, DVD and McFarlane Variant Figurine Set #13368/15000
Avengers Prime Comic Marvel Variant Edition No. 3 (November 2010)
American Karate Magazine Ernie Reyes Jr. Rich Vecchiolla (May 1987)
Conspiracy Theory
Boris the Bear Issue 1 (1986) Dark Horse Comics, James Dean Smith [12347]
DC Comics Batman In Action With Utility Belt T-Shirt BM2493
The Omega Man 10 x 8 inch Original Press Photo [C27]
I Escaped From Devil’s Island / The Final Option Double Feature Blu-ray Edition
Yu-Gi-Oh Manga Series 22 x 34 Inch Large Format Poster
Blu-raySKU: 210507-86959-1
UPC: 760137339083
Part No: MVD3390BR
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New