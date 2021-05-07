Drive Special Collector’s Edition Blu-ray with Slipcover

View larger $39.95

Speed Kills… If You Ain’t Going Fast Enough!

Toby Wong (Mark Dacascos, John Wick 3: Parabellum) is on a martial arts mission impossible. With a bio-energy module placed on his chest, Toby’s awesome martial arts skills are tuned to a super-human level. The only problem is that Toby doesn’t want the power.

Now, only an army can stop him, and that’s just what’s hunting him down. As he makes his escape from an ammo-packing posse of hitmen, Toby needs a hostage, Malik (Kadeem Hardison, White Men Can’t Jump) to drive him to freedom in Los Angeles.

It’s double-power Jackie Chan-like super moves as the two unlikely heroes face-off with a new advanced killer in this amazing cult classic high octane hyper-action movie featuring an all-star supporting cast that includes Brittany Murphy (Clueless), Sanaa Lathan (Alien vs Predator), Tracey Walter (Repo Man) and Ron Yuan (Mulan).

Special Features

Audio commentary by director Steve Wang, fight choreographer Koichi Sakamoto and stars Mark Dacascos and Kadeem Hardison

Drive: The Force Behind The Storm' documentary (SD, 47:42)

Six Deleted Scenes (SD, 08:42)

Interview gallery with cast, director and crew including stars Mark Dacascos and Kadeem Hardison, director Steve Wang, Second Unit Director Wyatt Weed and Stunt Coordinator Koichi Sakamoto (SD, 24:30)

Drive: Theatrical Cut with optional English Subtitles (HD, 1:39:00)

Original Theatrical Trailer (SD, 01:38)

Collectible Mini-Poster

Reversible Artwork with Alternative Cover

First Time Ever on Blu-ray!

Includes BOTH the Extended Directors Cut + the original theatrical cut of the film

All star cast includes Mark Dacascos (John Wick 3: Parabellum), Kadeem Hardison (White Men Can't Jump), Brittany Murphy (Clueless), Sanaa Lathan (Alien vs Predator), Tracey Walter (Repo Man) and Ron Yuan (Mulan)

WINNER! Minami Toshiko critics award at the Yubari International Fantastic Adventure Film Festival

WINNER! Best International Film Award at the 3rd Annual Fantasia Film Festival

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Region: A,B,C

Runtime: 112 min

Language: English

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Audio: 2.0 Stereo LPCM, 5.1 Dolby Digital Surround

